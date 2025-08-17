Obituary: DORTHULA LEORA LOHR

DORTHULA LEORA LOHR

Provided Photo

February 1, 1936 – August 7, 2025

Dorthula Leora Lohr, 89, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. Dorthula was born on February 1, 1936 to Ruby Blanche Garrett, in Butterfield, Missouri, at Grandpa Henry and Grandma Ella Garrett’s house. Aubrey Truhitte was her dad as he took her as his own.

Dorthula accepted the Lord when she was five years old and attended fourteen different schools during her childhood. She attended Arizona Bible Institute and graduated in 1956. Dorthula met Ray Lohr in Phoenix, Arizona while attending the Arizona Bible Institute. They were married on May 31, 1956 in Yuma, Arizona. They immediately left for Colorado where they lived for 66 years together. Dorthula was a pastor’s wife at Gill Christian Church, New Raymer Evangelical Free Church and Sunnydale Evangelical Free church for many years.

They built their life together raising five children and eight foster children. Dorthula was a homemaker, wife, best mother, and seamstress. She loved to quilt and made every child, grandchild, and great grandchild a quilt that was special and unique to the children. She enjoyed and taught the family members to can. She made the best homemade bread and dinner rolls for all the holiday meals and everyday life. Dorthula loved the Lord and to share the Word of the Lord to all she came in contact with or talked with. She taught Sunday school for many years at various churches until she retired one year ago. One of her examples of ministry was baking many dozens of cookies for the AWANA group and Bible School kids at the Kersey Community Church. Together Ray and Dorthula were active at Triangle Cross Ranch. They started a family business Country Johns in 2001 and it continues today with the help of the family.

Dorthula is survived by her sons: Rodney (Darla) Lohr of Eaton, Roger Lohr of Craig, Mike (Nancy) Lohr of Gill; and her daughter: Suzanne (Steve) Johnson of Colorado Springs. Seven Foster children: Keith Drager, Kelly & Mike Sullivan, Vernon Brownell, Gloria Benavidez, Ron & Mike Rawson. Dorthula is grandma to 15 grandkids: Richard (Nicole) Lohr, Melissa (Ryan) Brethauer, Moria (Sean) Sappington, Darrius Lohr, Jumaal (Tiffany) Lohr, Rusty Lohr, Casseday (Lance) Marshall, Reid (Samantha) Lohr, Ross (Candace) Lohr, Jaylinn (Gavin) DeVries, LaTricia (Tom) Tolbert, Jeremiah (Leah) Johnson, Josiah (Heather) Johnson, Marissa Johnson and Jedaiah (Amber) Johnson. Dorthula is a great grandma to 39 grandchildren plus one due in November.

Dorthula is preceded in death by her husband Ray Lohr, son Robert Lohr, daughter Debra Rae Lohr, grandson Riley Dean Lohr, foster son Greg Brownell, mother Ruby Blanche Qualls, brother Randall Truhitte, and sister Jeannette Qualls.

A graveside service for Dorthula will be held at the Eaton Cemetery, Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at the Kersey Community Church, 26221 CO Rd 53, Kersey at 10:30 am, reception will immediately follow the service at the Kersey Memorial Church Building.

Contributions in Dorthula’s memory may be made to AWANA, c/o Kersey Community Church, 26221 CR 53, Kersey, Colorado 80644 US, http://www.kerseycc.org .