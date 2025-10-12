Obituary: Doug Teter

Doug Teter

Provided Photo

October 3, 1941 – September 30, 2025

Doug Teter, born to Gale and Virginia (Stickley) Teter on October 3, 1941, in Brush, Colorado.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on September 30, 2025, in Rifle, Colorado, formerly from Brush and Hudson, Colorado at the age of 83. He lived a life filled with devotion to family, love, and his work.

Prior to marriage, Doug served in the US Marine Corp from 1960-1964. On November 18, 1964, Doug married Beverly Ann (Heagney) Teter. Together they built a strong and enduring marriage of more than 60 years, raising a family that became the center of Doug’s world.

Doug loved ranching and spent many evenings and weekends tending to his cattle and ranch duties. He and his wife, Bev, joined a Jeep club once they moved to Rifle thirty years ago and enjoyed putting their jeep, ‘old yeller’, to the test whenever given a chance. Doug worked most of his life in the oilfield industry with his father and brothers and later owned his own business, Doug Teter and Sons Oilfield Construction, on the Western Slope of Colorado with sons Doug Jr. and Craig Teter.

Doug was proud to be a father, and his children remember him as a steady guide who taught by example. As a grandfather and great-grandfather, he found joy in every stage of his growing family, treasuring moments of laughter, storytelling, and togetherness. His quiet strength and unwavering support will remain a lasting legacy for all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Beverly and their children; Shanen Teter (Ron) Weber, Nathan, Rylie and Owen Weber. Deanna Teter (Chase) Damour, Haylee (Kale) Mortensen, Paige, Emey and Kolyns Mortensen, Maesyn (Beau) Bradshaw and Addisyn Bradshaw and Alex Ries. Doug (Alison) Teter, Layne, Loghan, Landyn and Trey Teter. Brenda (Wayne) Scott. Craig (Candice) Teter, Madison, Blake, and Bryar Teter. Along with many extended family members and friends who will carry his memory in their hearts.

Siblings: Albert (Bonnie) Teter, Nancy (Kenny) Pottorff, Gayleen Gilliland, Ginger (Larry) Urbach, Roger (Jan) Teter, Roberta Teter, Judy (Dennis) Queen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gale and Virginia, sister Dorothy Koehler, brother Leroy, brothers-in-law Herb Koehler and Rich Gilliland, sister-in-law Bonnie Teter.

Funeral services were held on Friday October 10, 2025, at Heer Mortuary, 222 Cameron Street, Brush, Colorado at 11am. Reception followed at 11:45 am at the JayCee Building, 420 Ellsworth St. Brush, Colorado with burial at Walks Camp Methodist Cemetery north of Limon at 2pm. He will be remembered always with love, honor, and gratitude.