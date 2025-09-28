Obituary: Douglas Cornish Wellmen

Douglas Cornish Wellmen

Provided Photo

November 16, 1930 – July 20, 2025

Douglas Cornish Wellman, 94, of Craig, Colorado passed away on July 20, 2025 at Memorial Regional Health in Craig, Colorado. Doug was born to Harrison and Polly (Cornish) Wellman on November 16, 1930 along with his twin brother, Tommy. He also had an older brother, Bill. Harrison was a career Air Force man, so the family moved a lot. They settled in Denver where Doug started high school. He graduated from Lakewood High School in 1949. Doug then attended Colorado A & M and received a bachelor degree in Animal Husbandry in 1953. Doug was also a long distance track star that held the state record in the mile. Doug was in the ROTC program at Colorado A & M. In 1956, Doug served in the Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan as a supply officer. When he returned to Colorado, he worked at a concrete company in Lakewood. He met Lucille Amen, and they were married November 24, 1957. The following summer they moved to the Wellman Ranch into the 1917 cabin. Doug started his sheep flock at that time. Neighbors took bets on how long they would stay. The longest bet was 6 months. They never left! Doug and Lucille continued to grow the family ranch. Doug started with sheep, but added cows in later years. The cows came and went, but the sheep never left. They also raised two sons there, Harrison William (Bill) and John. In 1963 when Bill started school, the family bought a home in Craig. Time was split between the ranch and Craig after that. Doug had a passion for dogs, ranching, politics and people. Doug was very active in community service. He was on many boards throughout the years including the Moffat County School Board, Water District Board, Land Use Board, church boards and the Republican Central Committee. Doug ran for State Representative two times in 1982 and 1984. Though he was not successful, his passion for politics didn’t change. Doug had wonderful friends! He enjoyed playing poker and golfing with them, and later in life, drinking coffee and solving the world’s problems. Doug had many great dog companions too. Including his last, Freckles. They were a great pair! Doug is survived by Harrison William (Catherine) of Palmer, Alaska and John (Debbie) of Hamilton, Colorado; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille in 2014, his parents and two brothers. Services were held July 25, 2025 at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Craig, Colorado. Interment at the Craig Cemetery.