Obituary: DOUGLAS CRAIG SOURS

DOUGLAS CRAIG SOURS

February 23, 1945 – May 25, 2025

Douglas Craig Sours was born February 23rd, 1945 to Paul Sours and Louise (Starbuck) Sours in Rifle, Colorado. Doug grew up on the Sours family ranches on Divide Creek, south of Silt, Colorado and attended the Fairview school house on Divide Creek (his school teacher being Lavern “Bubbles” Starbuck that he adored). He went on to graduate from Rifle High School in 1963. Doug married Candee Lavonne Barfoot in November of 1965, and to their union two children were born, Brian Douglas Sours ( September 1967) and Holly May Sours (March 1977).

Throughout those years, Doug worked as a rancher, cowboy and a stint as a coal miner, with his last few years before having to retire early due to health issues, for Garfield County Road and Bridge.

Doug worked very hard for many years to give a wonderful life to his family, and loved to spend his time off hunting, fishing, riding, or helping the neighbors out with anything they might need a hand with.

Doug had many dear and close family, relatives and lifelong friends that he loved spending time with, and cherished the many great memories made with them throughout the years. Doug lost his wife Candee of 41 years in March of 2006, and moved shortly after to Escalante Ranch near Delta, Colorado to be close to his daughter and son in law and grand daughters, where he would spend the following ten years there riding and helping out on the ranch they worked for, and enjoying hunting, fishing and riding with his daughter and grand daughters. When Dougs health issues began to worsen, he wanted to be back to his lifelong homeground in the Rifle/Silt area, and to be closer to his many family and friends there. Doug spent his last years at the Grand River Care Center in Rifle, of which he enjoyed the many activities and wonderful staff, and fellow residents (and giving the nurses an ornery time). He loved all the visits from his family and friends there, and the staff and residents all cared very deeply for him. Doug crossed the great divide peacefully with family at his side May 25th, 2025.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Louise Sours, wife Candee Sours, brother Donny Sours, sister Pauline Haas, brother in law Gene Dunn, and nephew Greg Dunn.

Doug is survived by his son Brian Sours, daughter Holly Davis, son in law Kent Davis, grand daughters Lacy and Ryetta Davis, grandson Aaron Sours, and great grandson Bronc Aviritt. The family requested that any donations in Dougs honor go to the

Grand River Care Center Resident Counsil Fund

701 E. 5th St.

Rifle, CO 81650

C/O Paul Rice

In gratitude for the many activities programs that enrich the lives of the residents there so much.