Obituary: DOUGLAS RAY DETER

DOUGLAS RAY DETER

April 19, 1951 – July 22, 2023

Doug Deter was born April 19, 1951, in Denver, Colorado. His parents were Theodore (Ted) Edward and Lora May (Bishop) Deter. Doug passed away July 22, 2023, near New Raymer, Colorado.

Doug was a 1969 graduate of Deer Trail High School and a graduate of Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.

He was employed by American Breeders Service traveling the United States, and spent time in Taiwan and Japan.

A special tribute from the folks of New Raymer: Doug had floated in and out of our lives 45 years ago. Before landing at New Raymer where he made his home the last 10 years, working for Susie Kester at the ranch.

When the oil well boom began in eastern Weld County, Doug and Susie saw a need for a grub wagon (The Midway Grill) from 2015 to 2017 and provided meals for the oilfield workers.

Doug grew up on the Deter Ranch two miles north of Deer Trail helping with the chores. His father, Ted, milked Holsteins for a few years, had a cow-calf operation raising horned Herefords, and did some farming. Doug grew up around horses and cattle, which was always part of his life. Doug’s father and a friend, Lloyd Clark, turned many beef rounds, a big pot of beans and coleslaw at barbeques.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, and a nephew, Wade Douglas Whelden. He is survived by three sisters, Pam, Maureen and Boni: Pam (Leroy) Whelden, Brenda (Jimmy) Way, Cherylene (Bill) Caver, Jessica (Luke) Lindholm, Cody (Kristina Mullenix) Caver: Maureen, (John Icke) Johnson, Bud (Carman) Johnson, Miranda (Josh) Proctor, Elsie and Emmitt Proctor, Dena (Dillion) Wallace: Boni (Hank LeValley) Freeman, Kimberly (Jon) States, Jackie Felix, Morgan (Joe) McCracken, Boone McCracken, Claire Felix, Kelton Smith and Zoey Malm.

“Deter” as many called him will be missed, leaving scores of relatives and friends behind and stories untold: “Catch you later pards!!”

A Day of Celebration is set for Sept. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at a New Raymer Fairgrounds barbeque.