Obituary: DUANE OLIN CASTOR

DUANE OLIN CASTOR

Provided Photo

October 16, 1931 – April 12, 2025

Duane Castor, 93, went to his eternal resting place to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Skyview Nursing Home in Bridgeport, NE. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the Chapel of the Plains in Stoneham Colorado with Toby Castor officiating. Burial will follow in the Stoneham Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Friends may visit http://www.cantrellfh.com to share stories and condolences with the family. Memorials may be given in his memory to Skyview Nursing Home, resident fund. The services for Duane have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Duane Olin Castor was born October 16, 1931, in Sterling, Colorado. He was the second of five children born to Olin and Velma Castor. He lived on their farm until he graduated from Buckingham High School, Buckingham, CO in 1949. Duane loved playing sports, especially baseball, playing shortstop and pitcher, and basketball for which he received several awards for his playing skills. On August 21, 1951, he married Cynthia JoAnn Holthusen at the Stoneham Lutheran church. They had a son Larry and daughter Deborah. They lived on the ranch that Duane purchased in 1957 until 1973 at which time Duane and Cindy moved to Hillrose, CO to build a cattle feedlot. After feeding cattle for 21 years, they sold their feedlot and moved to New Mexico to retire. During these years, they travelled the southwest states enjoying seeing new places and visiting family and friends. In January 2020 they moved to Kimball Nebraska, where they lived on the ranch of Granddaughter Tanya and husband Kenny Whitney.

Duane bought cattle at sale barns traveling to Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, California, Kansas, Missouri, Utah, Arizona, and Florida. He was one of the first cattleman in the United States to deliver feeder cattle on the future commodities. He ordered and bought cattle for other ranchers in Northeast Colorado. He also enjoyed building corals, barns and planting lots of trees.

Duane’s favorite past times included throwing horseshoes, playing pool, walking, traveling, reading his Bible and time with family and friends. He enjoyed handyman work and helped many family and friends with repair projects. Some of Duane and Cindy’s fondest times together were going to dances. They especially enjoyed doing the jitterbug and country dancing. People would stop dancing to watch them they were so good together!

Duane is survived by his son Larry (Linda) Castor of Eaton, CO, his daughter Deborah (DJ) Hilde of Granbury, TX, 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister Portia Kummer of Briggsdale, CO and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife Cindy, parents Olin and Velma Castor, sister Colleen Salyer, brothers Gary and Ellis, son-in-law Richard Hilde.

The family is especially thankful for the staff of Skyview Nursing Home, Bridgeport, NE for their loving care of our dear Dad.