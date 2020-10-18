Obituary: DUANE WILSON

DUANE WILSON

DUANE WILSON,

91

February 3, 1929 – October 3, 2020

Arthur, Nebraska

Duane Wilson, age 91, of Arthur, passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Ogallala Community Hospital in Ogallala.

Duane was born February 3, 1929 to Peter Bradley and Harriett (Martin) Wilson.

Duane was raised on the family ranch in Arthur County, graduating from Arthur County High School in 1946.

Duane and Doris Johnson were married on July 8, 1951. They raised five children on the family ranch, celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary this past July. Duane’s top priority has always been his family. He enjoyed rodeo, competing in bull riding, team roping and calf roping. Duane was a member of the Nebraska State Rodeo Association for many years.

In 2012, Duane was inducted into the Nebraska Cowboy Hall of Fame, the same year he was awarded Arthur County Rancher of the Year. His strength, knowledge, kind heart and discernment of right and wrong was evident to all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradley and Harriett Wilson; brother-in-law Garnet Hartman; and great-grandson, Keighton Farrenkopf.

Duane is survived by his wife, Doris; 2 sons, Kelly Wilson; Brad (Ainslie) Wilson, all of Arthur; 3 daughters; Deborah (George) Chikos, of Bridgeport; Connie (Jack) Parker, of Lisco; Patty Wilson (Fred), of Stapleton; 1 sister, Barbara Hartman, of Arthur; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Arthur Baptist Church from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 pm

Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 9, at 2:00 p.m. in the Arthur County High School Gym in Arthur, Nebraska, with Pastor Ben Keene and Pastor Blake Wilkes of the Arthur Baptist church officiating.

Interment will be in the Arthur Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory to the Arthur County Fairgrounds and the Arthur Betterment Society.

Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.