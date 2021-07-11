Obituary: E.A. “TONY” BRUGUIERE

E.A. "TONY" BRUGUIERE

E.A. “TONY”

BRUGUIERE, 82

June 22, 1938 – June 1, 2021

San Antonio, Texas

E. A. “Tony” Bruguiere, 82, died at home on June 1, 2021. He was divorced and had no children. He had lived for many years in Ft. Collins, Colorado where he was known as a photojournalist and rodeo photographer. Since 2015 he has lived in San Antonio, Texas in order to be closer to family. He was a graduate of the Bullis School in Patomac, Maryland and he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville. He also trained in marine biology at Cape Fear Technical College in North Carolina.

He worked in various positions in the hospitality industry but his first and greatest love was photography. From the time he was trained as a flight deck photographer while serving in the US Navy in the late 1950’s he pursued photography as an art form and a full time job. He was blessed late in life to be recognized as an official PRCA photographer covering such prestigious events as Cheyenne Frontier Days, Denver National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, Greeley Independence Stampede and the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Tony’s articles and photographs appeared regularly in the Fence Post Magazine. He had numerous other publications to his credit including Colorado Life Magazine, Cowboys and Indians Magazine, American Cowboy Magazine, Working Ranch Cowboy Magazine, South Dakota Magazine, Morgan Horse Magazine, Pro Rodeo Sports News (PSN), the PRCA Business Journal, Timed and Tough (A Canadian Rodeo magazine), Spin to Win, The Rodeo News, The Cattleman, and the Greeley Tribune.

Bruguiere’s fine art photography was exhibited at numerous galleries in Colorado. He was invited to display his photography at the prestigious Denver International Art Photography exhibit at Denver International Airport, Colorado Museum of Fine Art Photography and the Lone Tree Art Show. Recently he was building a collection of photographs of wild birds from the Texas Gulf Coast.

Tony is preceded in death by his father Emile Antoine Bruguiere III and mother Francis Watkins Page. He is survived by his brother Alexander M. Greene, his sister-in-law Georgeanna Greene, their sons Nathaniel, Zachariah, Samuel and Benjamin Greene and spouses Taylor-Leigh, Serina and Glynnis Greene. He will be missed by his extended family, loyal readers and close friends. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at Grace Northridge Church in San Antonio, Texas, date and time to be announced.