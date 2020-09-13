Obituary: EDDIE MARIE LAMB

EDDIE MARIE LAMB

Provided Photo

EDDIE MARIE LAMB, 68

August 3, 1951 – June 15, 2020

Wellington, Colorado

Eddie Marie Lamb, 68, of Wellington passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Windsor. She was born August 3, 1951 in Holyoke, CO.

In 1957, her family moved to Fort Morgan and in 1963 to Greeley. Eddie graduated from College High in 1969 and later earned her Associate Degree in Accounting from AIMS Community College.

On August 9, 1974 she married Bob Lamb at Trinity Lutheran Church in Greeley.

She worked and helped Bob on the farm over the years, as well as in medical clinics, offices, hospitals, and most recently at UC Health.

Eddie loved muscle cars and owned a number of them over the years. She was a natural caretaker, always helping others. She was a proud mother and enjoyed time with her grandson, Aleric. She was an infectious, fun-loving, social, spirit-filled person and loved her antiques, especially her music boxes.

Thankful to have shared her life, are her husband, Bob; daughters, Jennifer and Jolene Lamb; grandson, Aleric Hull Lamb; sisters, Joyce Thomas and Burnita (Blake) Walters, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Ann Einspahr; parents-in-law, Allen and Lillian Lamb, and her brother, Vincent Shull.

The family will host a private Life Celebration at a later date. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.