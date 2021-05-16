Obituary: EDITH DAY “PETIE” CORBETT

EDITH DAY "PETIE" CORBETT

Provided Photo

EDITH DAY “PETIE” CORBETT, 82

February 19, 1939 – April 25, 2021

Clark, Colorado

Edith May Corbett (Petie to friends and family) passed away on April 25, 2021 in Steamboat Springs, CO., after a long battle with cancer.

Petie was born on February 19, 1939 in Rawlins, WY. to Johannah and Morris Larsen. She was the granddaughter to Owen & Delia Murphy and Maren & Louis Larsen, owners of Murphy Cattle Ranch & Louis Larsen Sheep Company, both Companies pioneers in the cattle and sheep livestock industry.

Petie was raised in Rawlins, WY and graduated from Rawlins HS, continuing her education at the University of Wyoming, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority (for over 60 years), graduating in 1961 with a BA degree in History and Education.

At the early age of four, she developed an interest in Baton Twirling. This talent carried on into her early adult life. While attending the UW, she was fortunate to represent the University in a statewide tour, showing her twirling abilities.

Edith met her future husband on a ski trip in college. They were married July 11, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rawlins, WY. They had two sons: Kenton Raymond and Mark Christian. Several years later, she and Ray joined her father in the operation of the Louis Larsen Sheep Company in association with the Murphy Ranch out of Clark, CO and Rawlins, WY.

Some of Edith’s passions in life were making stain glass pictures and pieces, traveling in their Air Stream, skiing and spending summers with family and friends in Diamond Park.

She is survived by her son Mark (Lisa) Corbett of Arvada, grandchildren: Tyler Corbett, MacKenzie Corbett, Briahn (Jacob) Bradshaw and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St., Steamboat Springs, CO. on May 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. A Rosary Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass.

A Celebration of Life for both Ray and Petie will be held later this summer.