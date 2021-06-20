Obituary: EDITH EWERTZ

EDITH EWERTZ

Provided Photo

EDITH EWERTZ, 95

June 25, 1925 – May 31, 2021

Wiggins , Colorado

Edith Ewertz, 95 longtime Wiggins area resident, passed away early Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. She was born June 25, 1925, in Ault, CO to Jacob & Katherine (Geisick) Rohn. She was one of eight children.

The Rohn family moved to Wiggins in 1942. Edith married Bernard Ewertz Sr. on January 24, 1945 in Keensburg, CO. In 1946 the Ewertz family moved near Wiggins where the family has continued to farm & ranch.

Edith enjoyed working along side her husband on the farm & ranch, being outdoors and fishing.

Survivors include her son, Bernard Ewertz Jr., 2 grandsons, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, 5 brothers, Jake, Henry, Raymond, Eddie & Roland Rohn ; 2 sisters Clara Kitzman and Darlene Kobobel and her parents.

Funeral services were held at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Interment followed in Memory Gardens. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Hoyt Community Center c/o Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave in Fort Morgan, CO 80701.