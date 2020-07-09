Obituary: Edith Lucille Myers

Edith Lucille Myers

Edith Lucille Myers July 14, 1924 – June 13, 2020 Edith Lucille (Mobley) Myers, age 95, passed away June 13, 2020 in Chadron, NE. Edith was born at home in rural Moffat County, Colorado on July 14, 1924 to Henry and Helen (Ballard) Mobley. She was raised along with the two older sisters on the family homestead in Big Gulch in the Midway area. She attended country school until the fifth grade when the family moved to Craig, Colorado. Edith adapted quickly to the big change from the family’s homestead and farming lifestyle. While attending school in Craig she participated in numerous clubs, school activities and dances. Edith graduated Salutatorian in 1942 from Moffat County High School. Following graduation, she attended Colorado State College in Greeley, Colorado studying secretarial courses. During World War II she worked in the office at the Ford Garage in Craig. While attending a barn dance in 1939 she met a tall, blonde, handsome man named Dean Myers and they quickly became friends. While Dean was serving in the European Theater in World War II, they exchanged many letters. Edith and Dean were reunited in 1944. After a short engagement they were married on December 2, 1945. Edith and Dean spent the next 20 years working on their ranch near Maybell, raising sheep, cattle and their two daughters, Kaye and Ann. Aside from working the ranch, Edith was active in the community spending time at pie socials, dances, card games and church activities. Edith made many memories on caravan tours with friends and neighbors searching for Indian artifacts while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Moffat County. While in Maybell, Edith also worked for Union Carbide’s Maybell Plant from 1957 to 1964. After Dean passed away in 1965, she sold the ranch and moved to Greeley, Colorado where she was the Office Manager for Prange Construction Company until 1974. In 1975 she moved to Riverton to work for Union Carbide where she commuted from Riverton to the Union Carbide Gas Hills Plant. She retired from Union Carbide in 1986. During her time in Riverton, Edith enjoyed her home and was an avid gardener raising beautiful flowers and abundant crops from her garden which were carefully persevered to enjoy throughout the year. Edith also relished the fellowship at the United Methodist Church in Riverton where she was a member of the choir. Her strong, independent spirit took her on numerous travel adventures. She loved to see, photograph and learn about the many areas she visited across the country. Many of these travels enabled her to spend time with good friends and family. She cherished visiting with her best friends and classmates at annual high school reunions. Edith was quite proud of her family and enjoyed following her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments. Edith is survived by her daughters, Kaye McKee and Ann Abbott of Torrington, WY; her grandchildren, H.D. (Jenny) Criswell of Baggs, WY; Cheryl (Eddie) Relaford of Sheridan, WY; Tina (Mike) Christinck of Wheatland, WY; and Clint Abbott of Hudson, CO. Her great grandchildren include Chaunce (Lillie) Criswell; Caelee (Kai) Schulze; Cashley Criswell of Baggs, WY; Tyra Relaford of Saratoga, WY; Cade Relaford of Sheridan, WY; Riley Abbott of Watertown, SD; Braden Abbott of Hudson, CO; Levi and Lane Christinck of Wheatland, WY. And one great great grandson, Clifton Criswell of Baggs, WY. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters, Margaret Hanes and Esthermae Griffith and sons-in-law, Clyde “Al” Mckee and Rex Abbott. She was also proceeded by her two life-long friends, Eugenia “Gene” Beaver and Bobbie Lou Jeffries. Graveside services will be held September 12, 2020 at 10 am at the Craig Fairview Cemetery in Craig, Colorado, followed by a picnic to socialize, reminisce, and celebrate the life of Edith at the Maybell Park in Maybell, Colorado.