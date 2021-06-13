Obituary: EDWARD (ED) LEO PANCOST

EDWARD (ED) LEO PANCOST

Provided Photo

EDWARD (ED) LEO PANCOST, 86

April 9, 1935 – June 3, 2021

Boulder, Colorado

Edward (Ed) Leo Pancost of Boulder, CO, passed away at his home on June 3, 2021 at the age of 86. Ed was born in Boulder on April 9th, 1935, to Ira and Helen (Hogan) Pancost. Ed primarily spent his life living in Valmont and Boulder where his family originally homesteaded. He grew up Catholic attending Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish/School and graduated from Boulder High School in 1954. After graduating, Ed joined the US Army and served as a light weapons infantryman in the Pacific Northwest until he was honorably discharged from active duty having been awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Upon returning from active duty, Ed married Mary Ellen Sabatini on November 8, 1958.

Ed was known for many things, primarily for his hunting, horse racing and his drywall business, Ed Pancost Drywall, but he valued family most of all. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, sister (Bonnie Kupfner), brother (Charles “Chuck” Pancost), and infant daughter, Mary Katherine. Ed is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen (Sabatini), four children: Mary Kay Keeter (Ben) of Boulder, Vicky Boone of Longmont, Scott Pancost (Karen) of Boulder, and Natalie Aanerud of Boulder. In addition, by 8 grandchildren: Scooter Keeter (Lindsey), Domenic Love (Hunter), Edward Pancost, Billy Boone, Tori Boone, Kathryn Pancost, Austin Aanerud and Cecilia Aanerud, and three great-grandchildren: Quentin Keeter, Lawson Keeter, and Mary Michael Love.

Rosary will be held at 5:00pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus, 1318 Mapleton, Boulder CO 80304. Service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus, followed by burial and reception at Sacred Heart of Mary, 6739 S Boulder Rd, Boulder CO 80303. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to shrinershospitalforchildren.org.