Obituary: EDWARD “EDDIE” S. REICHERT

EDWARD "EDDIE" S. REICHERT

July 26, 1930 – November 7, 2021

Johnstown lost a lifelong resident and community member when Edward “Eddie” S. Reichert passed away at MCR hospital in Loveland on November 7, 2021.

Eddie was born on July 26, 1930 in Windsor to Fred and Esther (Schneider) Reichert. He was the eldest of five children.

Eddie grew up in Milliken and graduated from Johnstown High School in 1948.

After high school, Eddie enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War from 1952-1953 before an honorable discharge.

Upon returning home, he met Roberta Harding while she was working as a waitress at Johnson’s Corner. They married in 1954, and together raised three girls.

Friends, family, and the community know Eddie was proud to be a farmer. Eddie poured his time and energy into farming for 66 years. He bought a beautiful farm in Johnstown where he farmed pickles, wheat, corn, Coors barley, sugar beets, and his most prized crop, Kuner green beans. Throughout the years, he also raised dairy heifers.

Eddie enjoyed polka dancing, playing cards, traveling, and going for car rides. But most of all, Eddie had an entrepreneurial spirit and enjoyed asking people questions to learn and grow his many small business ventures. The most notable small business he owned was Johnstown Clothing, located on historic Parish Avenue in Johnstown, which sold Levi’s, western wear, Tony Lama boots, and later promotional products and embroidery services. After 48 years of serving customers, Eddie sold the business in 2018.

Eddie’s lifetime endeavors also led him to be a member of many clubs: Elks #1051, VFW #2585, Rotary, and Moose. He also founded the Johnstown Chamber of Commerce.

He is survived by three daughters and their husbands; Susan (Daniel) Wadas, Carolyn (Bud) Wieser and Sharon (Rod) Schmalhaus; four grandchildren and their spouses; Janelle (Devin) Shable, Kristen (Tyler) Haner, Jasmine (Mike) Shea and Monte (Miranda Smith) Schmalhaus; five great-grandchildren Hadley Haner, Reeva Shable, Graden Shable, Rylan Haner, and Emilia Shea, whom he cherished and considered his greatest accomplishments in life, three siblings; LaVerne Bernhardt, Vernon Reichert and Dorothy Williams, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sibling, Donald Reichert.

Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. with Eddie’s Life Celebration to begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at Grace Community Church, Johnstown. Interment with Military Honors at the Johnstown Cemetery with a reception to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the “Johnstown VFW Post #2585” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.