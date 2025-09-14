Obituary: EDWARD “ED”JAMES KOESTER

EDWARD "ED"JAMES KOESTER

Provided Photo

October 2, 1948 – August 7, 2025

Edward “Ed” J. Koester, a loving husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Sterling, CO after a courageous fight with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ed was held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney, NE with Father C.P. Varghese officiating. A Rosary Service was held prior to the mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment followed in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Ed Koester Memorial Fund.

Edward James Koester was born October 2, 1948 in Sidney, NE to Henry John Koester and Helen Minnie (Nienhueser) Koester and grew up on a farm east of Peetz, CO. Ed attended school in Peetz where he was active in football, basketball, baseball and FFA. He graduated high school in 1966.

On May 25, 1974, Ed married Pamela Rose Schell at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Sterling, CO. They welcomed three children: Janette Rose in 1975, Kristina Marie in 1979 and Jason Edward in 1981.

Ed was a farmer with one of the greatest work ethics of anyone around. He was proud to have lived and worked on the same family farm for nearly his entire life. He and Pam worked hand in hand, working the land and raising livestock. Ed also had a 27-year career with the Logan County Road and Bridge as a road grader operator. Ed was involved in the Peetz School, serving a number of years on the school board. He was very involved in the Peetz Plateau Pioneers 4-H Club where he and Pam served as 4-H swine leaders and Logan County Fair Superintendents for many years.

He loved to laugh and never met a stranger. It was not unusual to find him in the center of a group of people, telling stories and jokes and laughing until he would cry. He was always busy and could be found in the shop working on his latest project. He frequented farm auctions and businesses all over northeastern Colorado and around Sidney, NE, mostly to check in with everyone and be social.

Ed is survived by his three children: Janette Hill and her husband Mike, and their children, Nolan and Aiden, of Peetz, CO; Kristina Quinn and her husband Sean, and their children, Colin and Joslin, of Cheyenne, WY and Jason Koester and his wife Nicole, and their child, Addison, of Sterling, CO; his sister, Geraldine Button of Krum, TX; his brother, Chuck Koester and wife Jean, of Scottsbluff, NE; sister-in-law Bonnie Koester, wife of the late Bob Koester of Ogallala, NE; his sister-in-law, Pat Louderback and her husband Dewey of Sidney, NE; brothers-in-law John Schell and his wife Florence of Sterling, CO; Don Schell and his wife Kris of Sterling, CO; Robert Schell and his wife Jeanna of Sterling, CO; Jim Schell and his wife Mary of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law Rosie Schell, wife of the late Jerome Schell of Sterling, CO; sister-in-law Judy Schell, wife of the late Richard Schell of Sterling, CO; sister-in-law Pam Schell, wife of the late Jake Schell, of Ft. Collins, CO; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Pam Koester; father, Henry Koester; mother, Helen Koester; brothers, John Koester, Don Koester and his wife Linda Koester, Jerry Koester and his wife Tudy Koester, Bob Koester; sisters, MaryAnn Beeman and her husband, Joe Beeman, Dorothy Treinen and her husband, Matt Treinen; brother-in-law, Jerry Button (Geraldine); nieces Marcia Steele, Kathy Knepp; father-in-law, John Schell; mother-in-law, Rose Schell; brothers-in-law, Jake Schell, Jerome Schell, Richard Schell; nephew Terry Schell.