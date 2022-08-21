Obituary: EDWARD EUGENE ROHRBAUGH

EDWARD EUGENE ROHRBAUGH

Provided Photo

January 25, 1938 – August 12, 2022

Edward Eugene Rohrbaugh peacefully went to meet his Maker on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Ed was born on January 25, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas to

Orval Eugene and Doris Evelyn (Petersen) Rohrbaugh. Ed was blessed by the birth of his sister

Carol Evelyn on December 13, 1943.

In 1946 Orval and Doris moved their family to a farm north of Genoa, Colorado. Ed attended the

Arikoree Country School.

December of 1951 Ed and Carol’s father passed away suddenly and Doris found herself a young

widow with two young children. She leased the farm to the Scherrer family and moved the family

back to Cimarron, Kansas.

Ed attended Cimarron High School where he met Shirley Ginest. After graduating from High School

In 1956 the couple got married on September 2. The couple were blessed with three children Janel Diane, Dee Eugene and Dana Renee’.

Ed was very loyal and dedicated to his family and loved to have the family gather at the farm.. He was honest and fair, a steward of the land, his family

and his church. He loved to farm and ranch and rural living. Ed was a patriot who loved his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Doris Rohrbaugh, parents-in-law, Howard and Nora

Ginest, his beloved sister, Carol Walker, sister-in-law Lois Holland, brother-in-laws; Bill Ginest, Don Ginest, Gary Ginest, Butch Ginest and his great grandson, Alton Wesley Rohrbaugh.

Ed is survived by his bride, Shirley of 65 years, three children, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In Loving Memory Edward E. Rohrbaugh

Visitation

Thursday August 18th, 2022 5:30 to 7:00PM

Love Funeral Home Chapel Limon, Colorado

Funeral Service

Friday August 19th, 2022 10:30AM

Love Funeral Home Chapel Limon, Colorado Interment

Genoa Community Cemetery Genoa, Colorado Memorial Contributions

United Methodist Church,._Genoa

Touching Hearts Global Hope

Please Visit: http://www.lovefu11erallwmes.co1n

