Obituary: EDWARD EUGENE ROHRBAUGH
January 25, 1938 – August 12, 2022
Edward Eugene Rohrbaugh peacefully went to meet his Maker on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Ed was born on January 25, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas to
Orval Eugene and Doris Evelyn (Petersen) Rohrbaugh. Ed was blessed by the birth of his sister
Carol Evelyn on December 13, 1943.
In 1946 Orval and Doris moved their family to a farm north of Genoa, Colorado. Ed attended the
Arikoree Country School.
December of 1951 Ed and Carol’s father passed away suddenly and Doris found herself a young
widow with two young children. She leased the farm to the Scherrer family and moved the family
back to Cimarron, Kansas.
Ed attended Cimarron High School where he met Shirley Ginest. After graduating from High School
In 1956 the couple got married on September 2. The couple were blessed with three children Janel Diane, Dee Eugene and Dana Renee’.
Ed was very loyal and dedicated to his family and loved to have the family gather at the farm.. He was honest and fair, a steward of the land, his family
and his church. He loved to farm and ranch and rural living. Ed was a patriot who loved his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Doris Rohrbaugh, parents-in-law, Howard and Nora
Ginest, his beloved sister, Carol Walker, sister-in-law Lois Holland, brother-in-laws; Bill Ginest, Don Ginest, Gary Ginest, Butch Ginest and his great grandson, Alton Wesley Rohrbaugh.
Ed is survived by his bride, Shirley of 65 years, three children, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In Loving Memory Edward E. Rohrbaugh
Visitation
Thursday August 18th, 2022 5:30 to 7:00PM
Love Funeral Home Chapel Limon, Colorado
Funeral Service
Friday August 19th, 2022 10:30AM
Love Funeral Home Chapel Limon, Colorado Interment
Genoa Community Cemetery Genoa, Colorado Memorial Contributions
United Methodist Church,._Genoa
Touching Hearts Global Hope
