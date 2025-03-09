Obituary: Edward Kitzman

Edward Kitzman

Provided Photo

April 22, 1956 – February 7, 2025

Edward “Eddie” Dale Kitzman passed away February 7, 2025 at East Morgan County Hospital in Brush, CO. Eddie was born April 22, 1956 to Theadore and Clara (Rohn) Kitzman in Greeley, CO, the fourth of five children.

Eddie was a member of the Wiggins High School class of 1974, and after his high school years he worked with his parents, and siblings farming and trucking. In the late 1970’s he stayed in Denver while running truck where he met many friends and made memories that he cherished his whole life.

Eddie met Dorothy Graves in the spring of 1981, and they were married March 7, 1982. After they married, they moved to Hoyt, CO where he continued to farm and truck with his family. In 1983 they became a family of 3 with the birth of their son Edward, in 1985 their son Matthew was born, and in 1988 they completed their family with their daughter Clara. In 1990 they bought their farm in Fort Morgan, CO where he continued farming until he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020.

In 2012, Eddie gained a Son-in-law Max, who he enjoyed going on outings with or just working on the farm and equipment with. In 2019, he got one of his greatest joys in life of becoming a grandpa, he was excited for each one of his granddaughters to come along and would have a gift or treat waiting for them when they came to visit.

Eddie was passionate about agriculture and keeping family farms alive, but outside of farming some of his hobbies were hot rods, tractors, and trucks, and he never missed a conversation about any of these things.

Eddie is survived by his wife Dorothy of Fort Morgan, daughter Clara and spouse Max Warffeli of Hillrose, CO, granddaughters Reba, Shania, and Jolene. He is also survived by his siblings Vonny Smith of Greeley, Teddy (Lori) Kitzman of Wiggins, Marilyn (Raymond) Thomas of Wiggins, and Kenny (Camilla) Kitzman of Wiggins, In – laws Frances (Clair) Harouff of Wray, Glennis Bomar of Greeley, Terry (Linda) Graves of Sterling. Numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Eddie is preceded in death by his sons, Edward and Matthew Kitzman, his parents, in laws Harold and Velma Graves, Brother in laws, Martin Graves, Ron Smith, and Steve Bomar. Nephews Rusty Thomas and Charlie Harouff, Niece Nicole Graves and Mandy Thomas and Great Nephews Elijah Graves and Alec Thomas.

Funeral services and burial were held in Fort Morgan.