Obituary: EDWARD WELLMAN “BILL” SERRELL JR.

EDWARD WELLMAN "BILL" SERRELL JR.

August 2, 1933 – December 16, 2021

Edward Wellman “Bill” Serrell, Jr. died on December 16, 2021 in his sleep of complications from surgery. Bill was born on August 2, 1933, in Denver, Colorado to Edward Wellman Serrell, Sr and Helen Dorothy (Harms) Serrell. His early years were spent in Denver until his family moved to the ranch in Larkspur in 1947. On the Cold Spring Ranch Grandpa Ed and Bill raised registered Aberdeen Angus, which was one of the first three herds in the state of Colorado. After his father was killed in 1951, although he had been accepted to his father’s alma mater, Iowa State University, Bill took over running the ranch. Since he was still in school, he drove the school bus as way to get to school and make some spending money. In June of 1956 he met the love of his life at the wedding of a family friend in Portland, Oregon. After the wedding Lindsay came to the ranch for a visit and then later Bill went to Tuxedo Park, New York to visit Lindsay. They were married in Tuxedo Park on June 29, 1957, and after honeymooning in Hawaii, Lindsay and Bill moved back to the ranch. In July 1958 their first daughter Lindsay was born and in 1961 a son Edward Wellman (Skip), was born and in 1964 his second daughter Brooke was born.

Soon after Skip’s birth Bill had back surgery and was forced to sell all the cattle. Upon his recovery he went to work for the company that his father and father-in-law had worked, American Cyanamid. While working for American Cyanamid he made many long-term friends in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Montana. He was known as not just a salesman, but someone who understood what he was talking about and was willing to help administering the drugs or even wrestling the animals in his dress pants, white shirt, and tie. His job led to a long association with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Wool Growers and the Colorado Cattle Feeders.

As a young man he participated in 4-H and this continued until his death. He was the Assistant Beef Superintendent at the Douglas County Fair for number of years. Bill would set the base price for all the animals in the 4-H sale so that all kids got at least market for their animals. In later years he was very active in the buybacks for the 4-H scholarships. His involvement with young people continued as the Advisor to the Junior Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. As advisor he helped set up the Junior Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s scholarship to Colorado State University. This led to helping with formation of the National Western Stock Show Scholarship and the National Western Citizen of the West Dinner. Bill was also an active member National Western Stock Show, since the early 50’s, and a director since 1975. Bill and Lindsays involvement in the National Western did not stop there. They were instrumental in the formation of the Junior Sates Committee and the now inactive Silver Spur club. In recent years they donated towards with the building of the new Legacy Club.

When John and Bea Lowell donated their ranch to the youth of Douglas County, and Brooke was hired as Executive Director, Bill and Lindsay were very active in helping get the ranch to be a place where 4-H and FFA members could keep their livestock if they had no other place. They were instrumental, through their donations, in many of the improvements made C.A.L.F.(Colorado Agriculture Leadership Foundation). On any given day you could go down to C.A.L.F. and find Bill on the tractor mowing weeds, grading roads or whatever else he saw that needed to be done, or supervising one of the numerous projects. It was a place he could remember all the good old days at Cold Spring Ranch.

It is hard to put into words all the people Bill touched or helped in his lifetime. Brooke and Lindsay would love to have people share antidotes as they know there many things they don’t know or have forgotten.

The following people are waiting for Bill in Heaven: His Parents, Ed and Helen, his older sister Helen and her husband Russ Cahill, his wife of 60 years Lindsay and his son Skip and brother-in-law Morgan, (Jack) L Roberts. He is survived by his sister Martha Ann Roberts of Las Cruces, N.M., his daughters Lindsay, (Craig Mergelman) and Brooke, (Bret Fox) and daughter-in-Law Mary Ann (Kersting) Serrell. Grandchildren Charles E Galey (Fiona), Alexandra (Zach Adam), Edward W. V., (Eddy) and Rachel Serrell, Earl Henry, and Tate Fox. Great grandchildren Brianna and Lexie Galey. Numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.