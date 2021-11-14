Obituary: EDWIN HENRY LINKE, JR. “EDDIE”

EDWIN HENRY LINKE

Provided Photo

November 29, 1930 – November 4, 2021

Edwin Henry Linke, Jr, “Eddie,” died peacefully at his home on the ranch near Granby, on November 4th, at 8:00 am, 2021. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on November 29, 1930 to, Susie and Ed Linke, of Granby. He was just 3 weeks short of his 91st birthday at the time of his death.

Eddie spent his entire life on the ranch and with the partnership with his with wife of 64 years, Lorene, raised their six children there. Eddie loved rodeos, roping, a good horse, and working the ranch. Eddie, attended elementary school at the Eight Mile School on the ranch, High school at Colorado Military Academy in Denver, and Colorado A & M in Fort Collins. He also served in the US Navy reserves and was granted an honorable discharge on April 29, 1955.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Lorene, Sons, Trey (Jolene), Merrit (Teri), Monte (Gay), and Daughters, Marina (Tom Hadley), Tish (Tony Krempin), and Chrissy (Billy Dawson) as well as

15 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eddie Linke Jr. Memorial Fund at the Grand Foundation.

Rosary will be 7pm Thursday November 11th at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, Granby CO. Funeral Mass will be held Friday November 12th at 11am, followed by burial at the ranch, (approx. 1pm), followed by reception back at the church. The public is welcome