Obituary: ELDOR E. KUSTER

ELDOR E. KUSTER

December 25, 1927 – December 25, 2022

Born on Christmas Sunday, 1927, Eldor E. Kuster of Crook, Colorado died on Christmas Sunday, 2022 at the age of 95 in Haxtun, Colorado. Weather permitting, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church South Divide, 12108 Rd 6, Sidney, Nebraska with Pastor Neil Carlson officiating. Eldor will be laid to rest at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

To Eldor the most important things in life were faith, family, and farming. His daily Bible reading was very important to him, with verses like Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purposes.”

Eldor was born in Brighton, Colorado to Samuel and Marie (Ehlen) Kuster. At a very early age, he and his older brother, Melvin, had to step up and help on the family dairy farm which was just east of Brighton. He graduated from Zion Lutheran Elementary School and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1945. He loved telling stories of his service in the military in Germany during the years of 1953 to 1955, where he drove a truck in the 7th Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. He married Marian Hubach in January 1960 in Brighton, where he worked hard on the family dairy farm until they moved the operation to Crook, Colorado in 1984.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; his brother, Melvin; and his parents, Samuel and Marie.

Eldor is survived by his daughter Linda Brekel and her husband Dale; granddaughter Valerie Race; son Gerald Kuster and wife Jenni; and grandsons Jason and Brandon Kuster.

Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Sidney, Nebraska or Samaritan’s Purse.