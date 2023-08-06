Obituary: ELIZABETH “BETH” WALKER GRIFFITH

ELIZABETH "BETH" WALKER GRIFFITH

Provided Photo

June 5, 1939 – January 14, 2023

Resident of El Prado, passed away in her home on January 14, 2023. She was 83 years old. Although Beth spent her first eighteen years in Memphis, Tennessee, her interests in horses and in the American West were evident very early in her life. Beth moved to Colorado in 1958 where she graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins. Beth was an appreciator of Native American Culture and taught Native Americans for four years. In Loveland she owned and trained horses, competed in barrel racing, and spent many long hours trail riding with her many wonderful equestrian friends. She traveled widely in both US and Europe. Three and one-half years ago, she bought and moved to a historic house in El Prado, New Mexico. Once again, Beth’s artistry and hard work resulted in a beautifully renovated residence and gardens, this time in the style of New Mexico. Beth is preceded in death by her son, Gordon Bayless Griffith, a champion bareback rider, and is survived by her brother, Franklin Neill Walker, Jr. of Oxford, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Fort Collins, CO, or to the charity of your choice.