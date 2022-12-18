Obituary: ELIZABETH “BETTY” ANN GUTFELDER

ELIZABETH "BETTY" ANN

Provided Photo

March 4, 1932 – December 4, 2022

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Gutfelder, 90, of Platteville passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home. Betty was born March 4, 1932 in Longmont, CO to Roy and Anna (Seewald) Dagenhart. She grew up in the Ione and Platteville areas where she attended schools.

On November 7, 1953, Betty married Benedict “Ben” Louis Gutfelder at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She remained an active member of the church and the Altar and Rosary Society for many years.

Betty was a farmer’s wife, taking care of the family and home. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, fishing, embroidery and needlepoint and in later years enjoyed bird and animal watching on the family farm. She liked playing cards and was a members of the 39’ers Club.

Thankful to have shared her life include her five daughters; Anna (Richard) Dostal, Bertha (Tony) Heesacker, Teresa Moran, Mary (Ed) Rossi and Carol (Terry) Weber, eight grandchildren; Jeremy (Melanie) Heesacker, Jake (Sara) Heesacker, Brian (Liz) Moran, Sarah (Travis) Drinkwine, Jesse (Jeff) Quinlin, Shaun Moran, Carissa Weber and Tori Weber, ten great-grandchildren; Ryan, Delayna, Makenzie, Kaytlyn, Cord, Arbor, Aubrey, Norris, Declan, and McKenna.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben, son-in-law Gerry Moran and a great-granddaughter Leaf.

Betty’s visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Adamson. Recitation of the Rosary 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Platteville. The reception followed immediately. Cremation was followed by the service and Betty will be inurned at Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville with her husband at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to “St. Nicholas Altar & Rosary Society” or “American Cancer Society” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.