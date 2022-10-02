Obituary: ELLEN “KAY” ROLLMAN

July 10, 1946 – September 9, 2022

Ellen “Kay” Rollman passed away in her home on Sunday, September 9, 2022 in Thornton, CO. She will always be remembered as a loving mom, grandmother, and friend to all that knew and loved her. She was born on July 10, 1946 in Eugene, OR to Pearl and Larry Shorey.

Kay, her preferred name, grew up in Springfield, OR with her five siblings. She went to college at Louisiana Tech earning a teaching degree. She met her husband, Steve, on a bus on the way to Louisiana. They married in Gloster, Ml before settling down in Colorado. After having two sons, she taught school. Her and Steve opened Niwot Rental and Feed and they ran the business together for 42 years. She loved to watch sports, to garden, eating out, to travel, and her family. Her strong faith sustained her throughout her life.

Kay is survived by her husband Stephen Rollman of Thornton, CO; son Daniel Rollman and wife Kimberly Rollman, of Brighton, CO; son Timothy Rollman and wife Jan Rollman of Brighton, CO; grandsons Eric and Alex Rollman; and sister Susan Hawes of Eugene, OR. She was preceded in death by her brothers Allen Shorey, Larry Shorey, Martin Shorey and sister Carol Strunk.

The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st at Northglenn Christian Church. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A reception at the same location will be held afterwards. A private burial service will be held at Ft. Logan on October 4th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northglenn Christian Church. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Kay, you may call Veldkamp’s Flowers at (303) 232-2673.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.olingerhighland.com for the Rollman family.