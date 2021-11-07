Obituary: Eloy “Freckles” Bustos

Eloy "Freckles" Bustos

July 4, 1932 – September 18, 2021

Eloy “Freckles” Bustos, passed away at his home located at 2107 West 12th Street, Pueblo, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Rita, his eldest child Bonnie Schulze (Karl), Bobby Bustos (Lori), Sarah Starsky, Jason & Jack Loberg, Jacqueline Loberg.

Eloy Bustos was born and raised near Walsenburg, Colorado on his father’s ranch. Eloy rodeo’d and cowboy’d there until 1953 when he was inducted into the United States Army – discharged in 1956. Since then, he spent his time in the rodeo, training and riding horses, and selling and trading in all types of western artifacts (he also graduated as an auctioneer). He worked for ICX Trucking for 20 years and was a member of the Teamsters’ Union. He was a co-founder of the National Bit, Spur, & Saddle Association. He was a former member of the Colorado Wool Growers’ Association, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, and the Quarter-Horse Association. He judged the Little Britches Rodeo for over 15 years. He was a life member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. He received awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving and many other humanitarian organizations.

After he retired, he gave carriage rides at City Park, Union Park, and West Park. Right up until his death, he continued to buy, ride, sell, and train horses. He also enjoyed collecting scrap metal (which he sold to Dionisio Metal and Iron, Inc.). He was acquainted with many and had many close friends – he shall be sorely missed!