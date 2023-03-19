Obituary: EMILY FRANCES HAYNES

EMILY FRANCES HAYNES

April 26, 1924 – March 10, 2023

Emily Frances Haynes, 98, lifelong resident of Holyoke, Colorado passed away February 10, 2023, at Melissa Memorial Hospital in Holyoke. Emily was born in Holyoke April 26, 1924, to Frank W. Koberstein and Clara Elenor Foy Koberstein.

She was the youngest of seven children and learned at an early age to cook, can, and sew from her mother. She attended Silver Beam School through eighth grade and graduated from Phillips County School in 1942.

On August 24, 1944, she married Delbert Haynes in the Methodist parsonage in Holyoke. Delbert served in the armed forces from February 1945 to September 1946. She was able to be with him while he was stateside and worked in the army hospital while he was in Ft. Lewis, Washington.

Upon his return home they bought their first farm and started farming. They continued to farm for the next 77 years.

They raised four sons. She was a dedicated farm wife and mother. She really enjoyed her chickens. She always had laying hens and broiler chickens until later in life when she just couldn’t take care of them. All the grand kids enjoyed them with her. She was a wonderful cook, most famous for her angel food cakes, pies, and homemade bread. Meals in the harvest field were never a sack lunch. It was more apt to be fried chicken with all the trimmings. Homemade bread was a weekly occurrence. Whenever you stopped by, she insisted on sending something with you be it a fresh loaf of bread or a dozen eggs.

She enjoyed every day with her kids and grandkids. She was always a fair goer. First to enter her baked goods and then to watch the kids show their animals. This past summer at 98 she was able to enjoy the entire horse show.

She enjoyed gardening and always had extra for anyone who came by. Her yard and flower garden were always amazing. She liked every flower that bloomed except dandelions.

She loved to sew from an early age. Every child and grandchild has at least one quilt that she made.

She was a long-time member of the Farmerettes extension club, Paragon club, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Northeast Colorado Cattlewomen.

She was a life-long member of the Holyoke Methodist Church of which her parents were founding members.

She is preceded in death by all her siblings including brothers; Floyd and wife Mary, Roy (Bud) and wife Pauline, Ray (Swede) and wife Berdine, L. Frank and wife Vernelle, sisters; Winona Rouze and husband Glenn, Faye and husband Art Dulgar and their son Jim.

She is survived by all her sons; Jerry and wife Vernette, Gale and wife Cynthia, Dale and wife Patti Jo, and Rick and wife Kathy. Nine grand kids; Rudy Haynes and wife Pam and their sons Trent and Tanner, Randy Haynes and wife Julie and their children Karli and Kacey, Lyanne and Brian Santistevan and their children Kaleb and Ruby, Russell Haynes, Kellie and Chan Melton and their daughter Taylor, Becky and Brad Claycamp and their children Ashlyn, Colton, and Abbey Jo, Bailey and Daniel Nail and their children Madison Dickerson, Max and McKenna, Brandi and J.J. Lippert and their children Camber and Carter, Brady Haynes and special friend Brittany Evans, One great great granddaughter, Isabelle Dickerson and many nieces, nephews and their families.