Obituary: ERNEST (ERNIE) LEE MAAG

ERNEST (ERNIE) LEE MAAG

February 17, 1942 – January 10, 2025

Ernest (Ernie) Lee Maag, 82, of Windsor, CO, passed away on January 10, 2025, at UC Health Greeley Hospital.

Ernie was born on February 17, 1942 in Greeley, Colorado to Carl Walter Maag and Gloria (Miller) Maag. Ernie grew up in Masters, Colorado and graduated from Wiggins High School in 1960. After high school he met and married the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) Anne Tribelhorn. They were married on January 4th, 1964. He then attended Northeastern Junior College where he received his Associates degree in Agri-Business. After college he became a Fieldman for Great Western Sugar Company in Longmont and Ovid, Colorado. He then went into irrigated farming in Yuma, Colorado and then dryland farming in Orchard, Colorado. Although Ernie was a working man, he enjoyed his free time and most of that was spent working on and racing stock cars. Racing cars was his passion and he will best be remembered behind the wheel or under the hood of his number 15 and 115 race car. Ernie raced for over 40 years and within those 40 years helped build the Morgan County Speedway where he did most of his racing. His wife, children and grandchildren spent many nights there watching him and many wonderful memories were made either in the stands or in the pits. Not only did he love racing but also loved watching his sons play football and basketball, only missing one game in 11 years. Other hobbies he enjoyed were fishing and hunting with his wife, sons and grandchildren. In 2009 he and his sons bought Your Choice Meats in Wiggins, Colorado that he helped operate for many years. He and Sandy resided in Windsor, Colorado for 19 years where he spent as much time as he could with his family.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Terri Bender and Squeeg Holbeck and a brother Billy Maag. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandy, his two sons Tye (Becky) Maag of Ault, CO, and Chase (Troyce) Maag of Windsor, CO, 4 grandchildren; Corbin Maag, Austin Maag, Cole Maag and Bree (Blake) Gerzine.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2:00pm at the American Legion Post 19, 121 Nelson Rd, Fort Morgan, Colorado. A meal will be served.