Obituary: Erwin “Red” Ross Palmer

Erwin "Red" Ross Palmer

June 22, 1930 – December 18, 2021

Erwin died peacefully at home at the age of 91 years, 5 months and 26 days. He was born in Summit County, Colorado as the fourth son of Charles Palmer and Ivy Fairchild Palmer. He attended Slate Creek School and Kremmling Union High School while being a hand on his grandfather’s, Issac C. Palmer’s, homestead. “Red” was also a saddle bronc rider in Summit County, living life to the fullest. In 1951, Erwin was drafted into the United States Army and served for two-and-a-half years before being honorably discharged. He then returned home to work as a hard rock miner and rancher, helping construct several water diversion tunnels in Colorado including all three bores of the Eisenhower/Johnson Tunnels. Erwin married the love of his life, Joyce Smith, in 1956. In 1979, the Palmers left Summit County to return to ranching in Crawford, Colorado. Erwin is survived by his wife Joyce, sister Carole Horn (Jack), children Judy Fawcett (Ted), Marvin Palmer (Lisa), and Neal Palmer (Bettina); five grandchildren: Austin Rienau (Heidi), Ross Rienau, Melinda Vicencio (Ken), Emily Rienau and Kelly Palmer (Stetson); and six great-grandchildren: Grayson and Gavin Rienau, Ivy and Bodhi Vicencio, Thor Sabados, and Emma Trimble. Erwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, ranching, traveling, practical joking and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, positive attitude and joy of life. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the Justin® Cowboy Crisis Fund.