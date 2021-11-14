Obituary: EUGENE “GENE” WAGNER

EUGENE "GENE" WAGNER

Provided Photo

November 13, 1936 – October 29, 2021

Gene, 84, of Ft. Lupton, CO, was born on November 13, 1936 in Berthoud, Colorado to Jake & Mary Katherine Wagner. Gene grew up in the Brighton area and graduated from Brighton High School.

Gene married Shirley VonFeldt on September 6, 1958 at St. Williams Catholic Church. They lived on Gene’s family farm until 1969 when they purchased their own farm in Ft. Lupton. There Gene & Shirley spent a majority of their days raising their family, tending to the farm, and making the most out of every day they had together.

Gene’s passion was ranching and dairy farming, he loved being outdoors with his animals and raising crops. Gene served in the National Guard for 7 years, served as president and director for Lupton Bottom & Lupton Meadow Ditch Company, was active in his church, a regular goose hunter, and a Denver Broncos season ticket holder since 1977. Gene will be remembered by his caring nature, wittiness, charming smile, and by the friends he made everywhere he went.

Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; children, Paige (Larry) Wagner-Maul and Jerry (Tawnya) Wagner; grandchildren, Madison Marrs, Morgan Wagner, Lindsey (Aaron) Hernandez and Brad Maul; great grandchildren, Ella and Declan Hernandez; and niece, Connie Holloway. Gene is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

The family would like to express their deepest thank you for the care of Gene to Bristol Hospice and Avamere Health Care Center.

Services honoring Gene are Friday, November 12, 2021 with Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. and Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., all at St. William Catholic Church, in Fort Lupton, CO. Private Interment, Elmwood Cemetery. Share memories and condolences at TaborFuneralHome.com.