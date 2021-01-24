Obituary: Evelyn “Berdine” Koberstein

Evelyn "Berdine" Koberstein

June 10, 1930 – December 18, 2020

Holyoke, Colorado

Evelyn “Berdine” (North) Koberstein, daughter of Claude V. and Goldie E. (Hall) North, was born June 10th, 1930, in Phillips County, Colorado, and at the age of 90, was called to the Heavenly garden on December 18th, 2020. Berdine spent her childhood southeast of Holyoke in the Pleasant Valley area. She attended school in Holyoke and graduated from Phillips County High School. Following highschool, she attended college in Denver.

On May 27th, 1950, Berdine was united in marriage to Ray W. “Swede” Koberstein, at the First United Methodist Church in Holyoke, where they were active, lifelong members. Berdine and Swede made their home northwest of Holyoke on their family farm where they raised their four sons, Barry, Ronald, Danny, and Roger. She was active in many local clubs and organization, including the United Methodist Women, the LYLO Club, and the local alumni association. Berdine volunteered as a librarian, alongside her mother, Goldie, at the Heginbotham Library. She was very active supporting her sons with their 4-H and FFA projects and school activities. Berdine worked along side her husband, Swede, on their farm raising boys, cows, and crops. She especially enjoyed spending time in her garden, raising beautiful flowers and vegtables, as well as baking and sewing.

Grandma “Dene” as lovingly known by her great grandchildren, enjoyed spending time visiting with her grandkids and great-grandkids during family gatherings. Berdine was an avid baseball fan and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball, as well as watching the Colorado Rockies.

Evelyn “Berdine” Koberstein was proceeded in death by her husband, Swede, her parents, Claude and Goldie, and her brother Royce. She is survived by her four sons, Barry, and wife Carol, of Bakersfield, California, Ron, and wife Claudia, Dan, and wife Julie, and Roger, all of Holyoke, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, sister Linda McDonald and husband Allen of Oro Valley, Arizona, and sister-in-law Emily (Koberstein) and Delbert Haynes of Holyoke.