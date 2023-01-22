Obituary: EVELYN H. BETZ

EVELYN H. BETZ

November 18, 1924 – December 31, 2022

Evelyn H. Betz, 98, of Johnstown passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Grace Pointe. She was born November 18, 1924 in Denver to Alexander and Margaret (Fiechtner) Stugart and grew up in the Globeville neighborhood on Josephine Street.

Her family moved to Wheatland, WY, Mead and Eaton as well as California. Evelyn was a Mousketeer with Walt Disney before the family returned to Denver where she graduated from Union High School in 1943.

Evelyn married William D. Morrison, a bomber pilot, during WWII who was shot down over the Gilbert Islands and never found. She then married Emanuel Betz on January 19, 1945 in Colorado Springs and they made their home on the Betz farm outside of Johnstown. She lived the life of a farmer’s wife, helping when and where needed and raising her family.

She enjoyed the Johnstown and Milliken Senior Citizen groups, trips to Blackhawk, loved being around people, enjoyed her time at Grace Pointe and was her family’s best “big Grandma”. They were also members of First Congregational Church in Loveland for many years.

Evelyn is survived by her children; Margaret Vetter, Mary Ann (Arthur) Wells, Steven (Patricia) Betz, and Susan (Steven) Ernst, six grandchildren; Stephanie Betz (Jim Chick), Daniel (Erin) Betz, Stacy Davis (Larry Williams, Heidi (Dave) Ziegler, Stuart (Monica) Ernst, Karl Vetter, Diana (Justin) Miller, 13 great-grandchildren; Alexander (Leah) Davis, Jared and Lauren Chick, Caitlyn and Jeremy Betz, Hayley and Madison Ernst, Macy, Addy and Henry Ziegler, Avery, Paige and Molly Vetter and two great, great-granddaughters; Audrey and Scarlett Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, siblings; Harry and Alexander Stugart and Elsie Etchells and her son-in-law, Frank Vetter.

Evelyn’s family hosted a Life Celebration open house on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 12’noon to 3 p.m. at the Adamson Reception Center. Memorial gifts may be made to the Johnstown or Milliken Senior programs in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Condolences may be sent to AdamsonCares.com.