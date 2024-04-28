Obituary: Famuer Bruce “Spike” Rasmussen, Sr.

Famuer Bruce "Spike" Rasmussen

February 17, 1938 – April 19, 2024

Famuer Bruce Rasmussen Sr. (“Spike”), 86, of Longmont passed away peacefully on April 19th, 2024, in Longmont, Colorado. He was born on February 17, 1938, in Longmont to Elmer C. Rasmussen, Sr. and Sadie (Slinde) Rasmussen. Spike was the youngest of eight children and attended Pleasant View Ridge School. Spike graduated from Longmont High School in 1954, and then attended Mesa Junior College where he was an All-American guard for the Mesa Maverick’s football team. He graduated in 1957 and went back home to the family farm where he farmed with his father and brothers.

On December 2, 1962, he married Sherry Lee Glantz of Longmont, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Berthoud. Spike continued to grow the farm operation, bringing his two sons to join him. They raised cattle, sheep, and pigs. They also grew barley, sugar beets, alfalfa, corn, and pinto beans. The family received High Sugar awards for beets and Grower of the Year Awards several times from the Coors Brewing Company. Spike’s favorite part of harvest was defoliating sugar beets. He also loved it when the family gathered around the truck bed to enjoy lunches in the middle of the field. Throughout their 61 years of marriage, Spike and Sherry had the pleasure of traveling to Norway, Germany, Sweden, Austria, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Spike is survived by his wife Sherry and their two children: Famuer Jr. (Carmen) Rasmussen, and Nanette (Jim) Klibbe. They have five grandchildren: Chelsey Rasmussen, Jennifer (Greg) Rademacher, Jalynn Rasmussen, Kailey (Michael) Yantz, and Hayden Klibbe. Spike and Sherry also have four great-grandchildren: Johnna Jo, Everett, Cayson, Kai, and another anticipated to arrive at the end of May.

Spike is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jeff (Sherri); brothers Elmer Jr, Howard, Charles, and Leonard; and sisters Shirley, Harriet, and Sonja.

A visitation will be held at Ahlberg Funeral home on Tuesday, April 30th from 4:00-6:00.

A memorial service will be held in Spike’s honor at 12:30 pm on May 1st, at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont, followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow immediately after the grave side at The Elk’s Lodge in Longmont.

Memorial contributions in Spike’s memory can be made to TRU Community Care Hospice, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.