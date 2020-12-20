Obituary: FLORENCE ELLEN “TILLIE” KIMMEL

FLORENCE ELLEN "TILLIE" KIMMEL

FLORENCE ELLEN “TILLIE” KIMMEL, 89

October 16, 1931 – December 4, 2020

Nunn, Colorado

Florence Ellen “Tillie” Kimmel, 89, of Nunn, Colorado, passed away December 4, 2020. Tillie was born October 16, 1931 in Portage, Ohio to Curtis and Florence (Weaver) Davis.

Tillie grew up on a small farm near Portage, Ohio and spent much of her time outside of school helping in the garden and strawberry fields, canning fruits and vegetables, and helping to cook for the family. She was involved in 4-H, and made her own formal dress which she wore as the Carnival Queen her senior year in high school. These activities led to a lifelong love of gardening, canning, sewing and quilting.

Tillie graduated from Portage Township School in 1949, the school she attended for all of grades 1-12. After being influenced by her elementary teachers, Tillie went on to Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. She graduated in 3 years with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. “From elementary school and on my dream was to become an elementary teacher who would do her best to help every student in her classes.” She would go on to touch the lives of an untold number of children over the next 37 years of teaching students in elementary school. Her journey began in Grove City, Ohio, and continued on through Bowling Green, Lakeside, and Sylvania, Ohio, coming to completion after a fulfilling 20 years in Grover, Colorado.

While at BGSU Tillie met Richard “Dick” Kimmel, who was also attending BGSU while in the Air Force; they were married in 1952. Together they had a son, Joe, and a daughter, Kathy.

After retiring, Tillie and Dick settled at the ranch on the grasslands. They enjoyed time spent with family and following the activities of their grandkids. Later on their calls and visits became the highlight of Tillie’s day. Tillie looked forward to the happy times she and Dick spent in Florida with family and friends. At home, all looked forward to the homemade ice cream Grandma made to celebrate family birthdays. Tillie loved growing beautiful roses around her home, and received immense enjoyment out of creating greeting cards on her computer to send to family and friends. For years Tillie was constantly accompanied by one of her faithful dogs, usually named Maggie. Tillie attended Sherwood Park Baptist Church, and often spent her evenings reading her Bible and writing in her diary.

Tillie Kimmel is survived by her son, Joe (Karen) Kimmel; her daughter, Kathy (Doug) Adams; her grandchildren, Casey (Cody) Adams, Kammi Adams, Tyler (Mindy) Kimmel, and Troy (Kenzie) Kimmel; great-grandson, Cade Adams; her brother, Curt Davis, Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Davis, Lois Davis, Deanie Davis, and Joyce (Corky) Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tillie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; brothers Bill, Sid, and Irvin; sisters Alice and Bertha; and sister-in-law, Edna.

A memorial celebration of Tillie’s life will be held graveside at the Eaton Cemetery, Eaton, Colorado on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.