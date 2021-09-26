Obituary: Floyd Ford

Floyd Ford

Provided Photo

Floyd Ford, 88

March 31, 1933 – September 19, 2021

Lubbock, Texas

The family of Floyd Ford celebrated his life of 88 years at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We invite you to visit http://www.memorialdesigners.net to view the recorded service, and download his memorial keepsake folder to your device for printing. We also ask that you consider viewing his Life Tribute, a video of photographs set to his favorite music.

On March 31, 1933, Floyd Irvin was born to John and Frances Ford in Eaton, CO. He married the love of his life Dorothy Elaine Bristol on October 19,1952 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. They were married for 61 years and had 5 children. Floyd was a farmer and rancher in Leader, CO. In 1963 they moved the family to Master, CO. There he continued farming, ranching, and also operated a commercial corn grinding business for many of the farmers in the Fort Morgan area. They moved to Ropesville, TX in 2005 to be closer to family when they retired. Floyd loved reading, searching for unique rocks and arrowheads, and most of all enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He was a member of the Odd Fellows Club Lodge of Orchard, CO, and the Lion’s Club of Ropesville, TX. He had a keen sense of humor and loved making everyone around him laugh.

Survivors include his son, Galen (Janice) Ford, of Denver City; grandchildren, Gayle Ford, Shauna Johnson, Jacob (Autumn) Ford, and Lucas (Lindsey) Ford; great-grandchildren, Charles Ellis, Chandler Ford, Dillan Ford, Jessica Johnson, Christian Ford, Zac Ford, Nicole Ford, and Madi Ford; siblings, Frank Ford, and Wesley Ford.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Linda Ford; daughter, Sonja Ford; son, Rodney Ford; daughter, Laurie Ford; wife, Dorothy – Elaine Ford; mother, Frances Ford; and father, John Ford.