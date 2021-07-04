Obituary: FORREST E. (TAP) TAPPY

FORREST E. (TAP) TAPPY

Provided Photo

FORREST E. (

TAP) TAPPY, 81

November 24, 1939 – June 28, 2021

Stoneham, Colorado

Forrest E. (Tap) Tappy, 81, of Stoneham, died peacefully at his home, Monday, June 28th, after a courageous battle against cancer. Forrest was raised on the Tappy homestead north of Stoneham, the son of Russell and Halcyone (Hoyle) Tappy and graduated from Stoneham High School in 1957. Ranching, the prairie, and animals of all kinds, held a special place in Forrest’s heart. He loved his community of Stoneham and was devoted to caring for and serving his hometown.

Forrest married Judy Samber on September 15, 1962, and the couple made their home south of Stoneham where they lived their entire married life. Forrest’s pride and joy was his family. The couple had two daughters, Marla Jane Tappy, and Denise Ann Tappy Stump and her husband Scott; five grandchildren, Jayce Alexander Tappy, Braden Scott Stump and wife Elaine, Ross Ashby Stump, Forrest Quinn Tappy, and Emma Delaney Stump; and one great grandson, Franklin Noah Stump, born June 17, 2021. Forrest was always a wonderful support to his children and grandchildren, while at the same time, clocking countless hours hauling fuel and running the elevator.

Forrest was the manager of Welsh Grain and Feed and Lousberg Grain and Feed in Stoneham for a total of 50 years. He also owned and operated Tappy Oil, which included a bulk oil plant, from which he hauled fuel all over the area. In his gas truck, Forrest cultivated many wonderful relationships with the farmers and ranchers and their pets, throughout the communities.

Forever involved in his hometown and agriculture, Forrest was a member for many years of the New Raymer Lions and the Northeast Weld Drylanders. He was the original State Secretary for the Colorado Young Farmers. Forrest served as the President of the Stoneham Cooperative Telephone Company and was on the New Raymer FFA Advisory Committee for over thirty years. On weekends Forrest would jump his horse Pidge into the back of his pickup, and head to the Stoneham Roping Club. He was also a member of the Sterling Elks Lodge for over 50 years.

Forrest is survived by his wife Judy, his children and grandchildren, his great grandson, and many family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Davis and Norman, and his sister Phyllis.

Forrest’s legacy is his huge heart evidenced by his love and care for his community. Many a weary traveler was rescued when running out of gas or getting stuck on a muddy road. Forrest was the first one called when neighbors needed help with chores, and he did sweet errands for all the widows in Stoneham.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, July 2 at Tennant Funeral Home. A rosary will be said in Forrest’s honor following at 6:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Stoneham on Saturday, July 3 at 9:00 a.m. At 10:00 am, Forrest in a horse drawn wagon, will lead the procession which will pass by all of his favorite places in Stoneham. Friends and family are encouraged to line up their vehicles on the main street of Stoneham (Marble Avenue) and join the procession as it passes by. The procession will end at Prairie View Cemetery where there will be a service for the community to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Forrest’s name to the Stoneham Historical Society care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.