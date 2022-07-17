Obituary: Francis “Greg” Dean Gregerson

Francis "Greg" Dean Gregerson

June 11, 1932 – July 2, 2022

Francis peacefully passed away July 2, 2022 at The Peaks Care Center in Longmont, Colorado.

He was born June 11, 1932 in Ute, Iowa to Chris and Helen (Bates) Gregerson, the oldest of five children

Francis married Phyllis (Jean) Wilmot August 26, 1951. They had three Children, Kenny, Debbie and Jeff.

He began his lifelong love of driving trucks at the age of eight, when after a long day of hauling livestock his dad slid into the seat on the right side of his ‘37 Chevy truck, to nap, told him, “See you at home”, (fifty miles away). From then on, he was a truck driver. He was still driving a semi at eighty-eight years young. In 1965 he bought a farm east of Longmont, where he and his family began to build Gregerson Dairy.

Francis was active in local, state and federal policy making on behalf of the Dairy, Beef and Agricultural industries, he served on the MEDA (Mountain Empire Dairymen Assoc.) board of directors, the National Beef Board, the Godding Ditch Co.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jim Gregerson, sister Rachel Naab, brother-in-law Sherman Naab, and granddaughter Jill Gregerson. He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years Phyllis (Jean) Gregerson, son Kenny (Barb) Gregerson, Longmont, Colorado, daughter, Debbie (Terry) Darnall Alvarado, Texas, son Jeff Gregerson Omaha, Nebraska, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother, Bob (Sara) Gregerson, Lincoln, Nebraska, sister, Marcia (Ed) Estey, Des Moines Iowa, sister-in- law Kay Gregerson, Ute, Iowa, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank TRU Community Care Hospice for their compassionate care and assistance.

At this time there are no services planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to TRU Community Care Hospice in his memory.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.howemortuary.com for the Gregerson family.