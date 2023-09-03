Obituary: FRANK ALLEN WAITLEY

FRANK ALLEN WAITLEY

Provided Photo

May 10, 1938 – August 25, 2023

If ever there were a man who lived his dream in a life that he loved, it is Frank Allen Waitley. Frank reached his final destination and checked in with his Savior, who joyfully welcomed Frank to Heaven on Friday, August 25th, 2023. Viewing will be held from 1 – 6 p.m., Thursday, August 31 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4 – 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 1 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Sean Cole presiding. Frank will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

Born May, 10th 1938, Frank was the youngest son to Roy and Bessie Waitley. Growing up on a farm in Atwood, Frank dreamed of being a cowboy. He spent his youth longing for real jeans and cowboy boots. Frank graduated from Sterling High School and earned a track scholarship to Hastings College in Hastings, NE. It was there Frank met and fell in love with Jacqueline “Jackie” Ruth Smith from Westminster, CO. Frank and Jackie were married August 23rd, 1959, and he graduated from Hastings College in 1960.

Frank and Jackie taught school in Peetz, Colorado. Frank taught high school science and coached basketball and track while there. He introduced many young men in Peetz to his prized paddle, a technique he would later employee with his own children!

Still in hot pursuit of his dream to be a cowboy, and now supported by Jackie, they saved enough money to purchase 160 acres near Iliff, Colorado. This would serve as the eventual headquarters for Waitley Cattle Company. Though Frank loved his farm/ranch, in 1989 he moved his operation across the river where he could focus solely on cattle and horses. Frank ran cattle on some of the greatest ranches across Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada.

During his journey building his cattle business, Frank developed a love of team roping. The pinnacle of his team roping career was winning the “Rope the Rockies” event in 1996 which yielded a nice truck…which he quickly traded in for a less expensive car and then used the remaining proceeds to buy a bull.

While Frank pursued his dream of being a cowboy he also was transformed in another way. Frank and Jackie were saved by the grace of God in the early 70’s and dedicated themselves to serving Him. They hosted Cowboy Camp meetings starting in 1977 and strived to do God’s will with their lives. That heart of service continued until his last breath. Through hosting bible studies with adults to the college ministry now known as “Cowboy Up” Frank diligently and faithfully guided people to Christ, baptizing numerous young believers into the faith in the South Platte River.

In July 2002, God called Jackie home which began a new chapter in Frank’s life.

In December 2003, Frank met Andrea. After several conversations and a hug at the airport, both knew that God had put them together. Andrea and Frank were married March 11th, 2004. Andrea and her daughter Abi moved from Weatherford, Texas to Sterling, Colorado in the spring of 2004.

Frank and Andrea continued to serve God together as they ministered to college kids through Cowboy Up.

Frank is preceded in death by his first wife Jacqueline Ruth Smith, his parents Roy and Bessie Waitley, His sister Louis Caroline Waitley Leckler, brother Forrest Waitley, and son-in-law George Howard.

Frank is survived by his wife Andrea, and children Julie Waitley Howard, Roy (Erin) Waitley, Tom (Valerie) Waitley, Matt (Sandy) Waitley, Abi (Justin) Reynolds, Amber (Kevin) Gray, and Josh (Kim) Worley; his grandchildren Chyann (Troy) Brandemuehl, Brooke (Brian) Bulgrin, Cydney (Jake) Cockerill, Carlie Waitley, Alexandria (Paul) Cook, Caden Waitley, Coy Waitley, Peyton Waitley, Reese Waitley, Alexa (Braeden) Wilkinson, Nathan Worley, Clint Worley, Jake Gray, Deddy Dawn Gray, Kayla Gray, Tristyn Worley, Tatum Worley, Taylor Worley; his great-grandchildren are Brynn Bulgrin, Braydee George Bulgrin, Levi Brandemuehl, Maggie Brandemuehl, Carter Cockerill, Andy Cockerill, and on their way are grandson Amon Reynolds (November 2023) and great-grandson Hollis Cockerill (January 2024), numerous nieces and nephews; and more friends than could ever be counted.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cowboy Up Ministries, PO Box 704, Sterling, CO 80751.