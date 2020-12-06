Obituary: Fred Weller

Fred Weller, 95

December 7, 1924 – October 29, 2020

Wiggins, Colorado

Frederick Calvin Weller, 95, died October 29, 2020, after a short illness.

He had lived south of Wiggins since 1944 and still lived in the house he built on the farm he bought in 1946.

He was born December 7, 1924, near Bixby, Okla., to George Frederick and Ella (Hanning) Weller. After his mother died when he was 15 months old, his grandmother, Ida Hanning, helped raise him and his two sisters. When his father died when he was 8 years old, Mrs. Hanning took the children to live with her daughter in Idaho Springs. He later moved to Fort Collins when his sisters enrolled in college. At age 13, he began working on the farm of the Sam Vance family. Two of the Vance sons later married Fred’s two sisters. Fred then lived with the Vance family and graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1942. He briefly attended Colorado State University.

In 1944, he moved south of Wiggins with his sister Margaret and her husband, Bill Vance. He bought his first farm in 1946, where he built a basement house, garage, shop, and machine shed.

He married Sylvia Busch, who grew up on a neighboring ranch, on June 11, 1950. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. They farmed and raised three children. Fred built a house on top of the basement home in 1961 and bought additional farm ground in later years. He built and remodeled houses during the winter months to supplement his farming income.

He was named Outstanding Young Farmer in Morgan County in 1960 and placed third in the state. He was a frequent High Ten Grower of the Fort Morgan sugar beet factory district. He grew barley for the Coors and Budweiser breweries and certified barley and wheat seed for Colorado State University.

He was a former president of the Sugar Beet Association of Morgan County and member of the Bijou-Kiowa Water District, Farmers Home Administration, and Certified Seed Growers Association. He was a former member of the Wiggins School District Board of Education and a former director of First State Bank of Wiggins.

He continued farming until this spring when health issues prevented him from continuing.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia, of the home; a daughter, Joyce Tackabury of Wiggins; two sons, Doug and his wife, Nancy Arnoldy, of Lawrence, Kan. and Ken and his wife, Janelle, of Wiggins; two grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a niece; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by son-in-law Rick Tackabury and sisters Margaret Vance and Betty Vance.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pathways Hospice, 305 S. Carpenter Rd., Fort Collins, Colo., 80525, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.