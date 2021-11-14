Obituary: GARTH EDWARD CHURCHES

GARTH EDWARD CHURCHES

Provided Photo

June 2, 1971 – September 30, 2021

Garth Edward Churches was born to Carl Churches and Linda Knoedel Churches on June 2, 1971, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He left this earth on September 30, 2021, to go on a fishing trip with his dad and his best dog, Dixie.

Garth started his schooling at Fairmont Elementary in Golden. He continued his education at Drake Middle School and graduated from Arvada West High School in 1989.

Garth continued his education after high school at the University of Wyoming, Mesa State College and received his degree in Animal Science from the Colorado State University in 1995. After college, he pursued custom haying on the Front Range of Colorado, settling down outside of Windsor. In the offseason, Garth worked in various positions in the agriculture industry. One thing that is a common theme in all of these occupations is that Garth made lifelong friendships.

In 2003, Garth married Leah Boeckenhauer in Ainsworth, Nebraska. To this union, three amazing children were born, Cael Edward in 2007, Shea Lauren in 2010, and Bryn Aislyn in 2016. Garth enjoyed being a dad and sharing his life experiences with his kids.

In 2013, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming to expand the cattle and haying operation.

No matter what function Garth was in your life-brother, cousin, uncle, son, friend-he will be greatly missed. And your presence in his life is greatly appreciated by his family.

Garth is survived by his wife, Leah and children, Cael, Shea and Bryn; his mother, Linda, sisters, Erin Marsh, nephews and nieces, Zeke, Tucker, Teagan and Kelby Marsh; sister, Amber (Jared) Sliter and nephew, Wyatt Sliter; and in-laws, Lauren and Kathy Boeckenhauer. Numerous aunts, uncles and friends will mourn his loss.

Garth was preceded in death by his father, Carl Churches, grandparents, Ed and Irene Knoedel, Ed and Jean Churches, Uncle Dave Churches and Uncle Dave Knoedel.