Obituary: Gary Allison

Gary Allison

Provided Photo

June 11, 1952 – February 24, 2025

Gary Ray Allison passed away at University Hospital following a long battle with sarcoidosis. Gary was born in Fairplay, Colorado to Tuffy and Cookie Allison, joining brothers Terry and Jerry. The family then moved to Hot Sulphur Springs where Gary attended the Hot Sulphur Springs school; he later graduated from Middle Park High School in 1970. He met and married the love of his life, Polly Acord, in 1975. They had three daughters, Becky, Gretchen, and Wendy. Gary said his happiness truly began when he got married and had a family. Gary’s great pride was his family and he was especially proud of his grandchildren Karmen, Daniel “Shug”, Kodi and Henry. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family, a friend, or a stranger.

Gary worked for Amax, Three Lakes Water and Sanitation District, Heritage Cable, and then spent over 30 years as superintendent at Granby Sanitation District. He mentored many wastewater operators throughout the county. Gary was an avid reader, handyman, and tinkerer. He took pride in his work and was always working on one project or another around his house.

Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years, Polly, his daughters Becky, Gretchen, and Wendy, his son in law Danny, his grandchildren Karmen, Daniel “Shug”, Kodi, and Henry, his brother Jerry, and numerous extended family members.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Gary’s name to Grand County Pet Pals, the Grand County Library, or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy (Kawuneeche Valley Projects).

Please join the family in the Mountain Parks Electric community room on June 21, 2025, at 2PM to share stories and memories. Snacks and drinks will be provided.