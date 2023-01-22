Obituary: Gary Campbell

Gary Campbell

Provided Photo

June 13, 1941 – January 5, 2023

Gary Allen Campbell, 81, of LaSalle, passed away January 5, 2023 at home. He was born June 13, 1941 in Lincoln County, Oklahoma to Oran and Cleda (Johnson) Campbell.

He grew up in Eaton then served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper.

Gary married Dorothy Arlene Ley on September 25 1962. Gary worked heavy equipment construction and then went to work at Monfort Feedlots and was involved in the construction of the Kuner feedlot.

He farmed in the Kuner area for 35 years, several with his son. After retiring from farming, he was employed as a ditchrider for the Union Ditch. After selling the farm, they moved to their present home in LaSalle.

Gary enjoyed hunting with his friend Greg Tannel, going to horse sales and horse riding with his daughter.

He also enjoyed sand duning, trail riding and trips to Blackhawk with Dorothy.

Gary is survived by his wife Dorothy of LaSalle and daughter Tammy Campbell of Kersey.

He is preceded in death by his son Gary Campbell, parents, and siblings Donald Campbell, Bob Campbell, Orlene Ankeney and Darlene Hoskins.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.stoddardsunset.com for the Campbell family.