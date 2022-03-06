Obituary: GARY DEAN PAUL

GARY DEAN PAUL

Provided Photo

October 19, 1954 – February 21, 2022

Gary Dean Paul, AKA “The Mayor of Truckton,” passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022 at the age of 67.

Gary

was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 19, 1954 to Edwin and Hattie Paul. He graduated from Edison High School in 1972, and was a lifelong supporter of the Edison Eagles. Gary participated in school plays, volunteered at countless events, and was

a staple at ball games and track meets. He operated a road grader for many years for El Paso County, before he retired to devote his time to his love of ranching. He ran cattle his whole life, and had a deep love of agriculture. Gary was an active member of

El Paso County Farm Bureau for many years and also served as a State Board Member.

One

of the great joys of his life was sharing experiences with his daughter Sydney Paul. Gary was a 4-H leader, and volunteered countless hours for the Edison Drylanders 4-H club and for others at the El Paso County Fair. Gary and Sydney loved working with her

goats, much to Gary’s chagrin at first, and Gary’s passion for helping 4-Hers extended to founding the El Paso County Market Goat Association. He also loved to attend the National Western Stock Show with his daughter, and he was delighted when Sydney chose

to attend Colorado State University. He was perhaps CSU Volleyball’s most avid fan, and he loved to support Sydney while she worked for the CSU Athletic Department.

Gary

married his best friend Cassie on September 24, 2021. They shared a love of western art, antiques, and artifacts, which lead to them spending wonderful hours in galleries and antique stores together. He was passionate about collecting, and was enjoying learning

more about appraisals and building his own personal museum at the ranch. He loved working in the gallery and store, and spending quality time with Cassie and their dear friends. Anyone who knew Gary knows he never met a stranger, and there wasn’t anyone who

he couldn’t get laughing at his unique and wonderful sense of humor.

Gary

leaves a legacy of laughter, love, friendship, kindness, and of course: teasing. He left a mark of kindness on the heart of everyone he met, and will be remembered fondly by all. He will be sadly missed by his wife Cassandra Paul; his daughter Sydney Paul;

his brother Larry Paul (Nancy Paul); and his beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Hattie Paul, his father Edwin Paul, and his brother Robert Paul.

A

celebration of life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on March 12, 2022 at Edison High School in Yoder, Colorado. Pastor Rick Cofer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary Paul Memorial Scholarship Fund at Farmers State Bank of Ellicott.