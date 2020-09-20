Obituary: Gary Hoyt

Gary Hoyt

Provided Photo

Gary Hoyt, 76

October 1, 1943 – September 10, 2020

Mullen, Nebraska

Gary Kim Hoyt age 76 of Mullen, Nebraska, died September 10, 2020 at the Great Plains Health Center in North Platte, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM mountain time at the Lariat Auditorium in Mullen with Pastors Luke Storer and Bob Teters officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Whitman Cemetery. Cards of remembrance or memorials may be sent to Carolyn Hoyt, PO Box 364, Mullen, NE 69152 to be decided at a later time. A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Mullen Funeral Home. Words of encouragement may be left at http://www.govierbrothers.com. The memorial service will also be livestreamed at http://www.govierbrothers.com.

Gary Kim Hoyt was born at Hyannis, Nebraska October 1, 1943 to Lawrence and Barbara (Bump) Hoyt. He grew up on the family ranch north of Whitman Nebraska attending grade school at District 151 in Cherry County. Gary attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis Nebraska.

On January 14, 1961 he married Carolyn Messersmith in Whitman Nebraska and continued to live on the family ranch until he retired and moved south of Mullen in 2011. He loved the daily routine of ranching and being a strong steward of the land. He also enjoyed coaching wrestling and shooting sports, auto body and mechanic work, competing in motocross and demolition derby’s, music, fishing, playing cards and spending time with the grandkids.

Gary loved his family, always making sure he was available to help and encourage them. He was a kind and generous man. He had a great sense of humor and a passion for kids. He was always willing to help them whether it be wrestling, shooting or just everyday life.

Gary was very active in activities and received many special awards. He was the organizer for kids wrestling for the USA Wrestling Federation, Nebraska State Kids Wrestling Director, National Kids Wrestling Director from 1986-1988 and a 6 State Regional Wrestling Director. He served as a Member at Large on the National USA Executive Wrestling Board and was inducted into the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1987. He was named USA Kids Wrestling Man of the Year by USA Wrestling in 1979-80. He received the Governor Kay Orr State Award for working with Nebraska Youth in 1989. Gary was inducted into the Nebraska Figure and Demolition Derby Hall of Fame in 2015. He received the Daisy Award for coaching shooting sports for 20 years in 2018.

But by far his greatest awards were found in the smile of a child or athlete. He hoped he had instilled in them strong work ethics, positive values and lifelong skills, productivity and willingness to help others.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Sheri Jamison, brother in-laws George Younkin Jr., Pat McGinn, and Tom Messersmith. Sister in law Donna Messersmith and Mother/Father in-laws Jake and Violet Messersmith.

He leaves his wife Carolyn Hoyt of 59 years. 5 children; Phil and Susan Hoyt, Todd and Rhonda Hoyt, Mitzi and George Kramer, Katie and Vic Perez, Kyle and Denise Hoyt.3 sisters: Vicki Peden, Becky Younkin and Karen McGinn. Brother in-laws Joe and Pat Messersmith. He also leaves 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren.