Obituary: Gary L. Coulter

Gary L. Coulter

Provided Photo

July 25, 1947 – September 21, 2022

Gary L. Coulter passed away on September 21, 2022, after a brief stay in hospice care at Longmont United Hospital. Gary was born on July 25, 1947 in Denver Colorado to John and Ethel Coulter. He grew up in Denver but spent many summers with his grandparents in Oklahoma. He learned farming from his grandparents and loved the country life.

He married Karen Ruden Gomez in April of 1979 in Greeley Colorado. Together they raised 5 children: Roy and Wesley Coulter and Tracy, Jaimie and Robert Gomez. Gary and Karen moved to outside of Fort Lupton and began farming and running a custom hay service for years. He also worked as a full-time truck driver hauling cars until he retired.

Not many can say they do what they love but Gary did most of his life. He lived the country life tending to his fields and always surrounded by his family. He loved his wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids so very much and he always showed it. He loved to talk to friends for hours and joke with his favorite waitresses. He never knew a stranger and has so many people who love him dearly.

A memorial will be held on Saturday October 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Hudson Public Library 100 Beech St. Hudson, CO 80642