Obituary: GARY WALTER MAUL

GARY WALTER MAUL

Provided Photo

January 26, 1952 – August 16, 2023

On January 26, 1952, on the Maul Ranch of Kiowa, CO, Walter and Lavonne Maul and sister Nona welcomed into the world a rather large 10 pounds of bouncing baby boy, Gary Walter Maul. Later, three more siblings, Linda, Sheila, and Michael, would join the family. Born and raised as a fifth generation rancher in Kiowa, Gary appreciated and loved the hard yet rewarding work of ranch life. Life was full of adventures on the Maul Ranch and it would remain some of his most treasured memories, even when he was losing the battle with Alzheimer’s.

Gary loved the days of his youth raising and showing the families Polled Hereford Cattle and was an active 4-H member. He attended grades K-12th at Kiowa Schools which was where he made lifelong friends and enjoyed showing off his athletic abilities. His family always loved hearing of his adventures attending Kiowa Schools, especially his time in the K-Club. His love of playing basketball would earn him an opportunity to play at Northeastern Junior College and Metro State College after graduation.

Shortly after college Gary met the love of his life, Deborah (Debbie) Kirby. They had lived near each other in Sterling while Gary was attending college. They even had several mutual friends, but their paths had never crossed until Debbie attended a dance in Kiowa where they were introduced. After three short months of dating, they knew forever was in their future. They married on December 2, 1972. Gary and Debbie placed their home near the Maul Ranch and within the next three years welcomed two daughters Mindy Ann and Roxann Rene.

Ranching doesn’t always pay well, so along with working part-time on the ranch Gary took a job with Glaser Gas in Kiowa. This would be the beginning of a lifelong career working in the propane industry for several different companies. From serviceman to manager, he was highly respected in the field, and this led him to create PARS, (Propane Accident Reconstruction Services). He was an expert witness for propane accidents and highly sought after to provide testimonies on court cases across the United States.

Gary was very proud of his family and enjoyed raising the girls with Debbie. He was a peewee basketball coach and Kiowa School Board member. He attended every activity he possibly could and even offered his CDL license for driving the school bus to events. He was an active member of the Kiowa Creek Community Church and a past member of the Kiowa Lions Club.

Gary had a huge place in his heart for the kids in his life. Every niece, nephew and family friend can tell you about the prankster he was and his creative mind for telling stories. I’m sure each one remembers the pet dragon he kept in the basement of his cement building. You had to look fast when he would open the door so his dragon wouldn’t get out. I know you saw the eyes before he shut the door! He had a knack for creative names; Quackermack, Obascar, Cuckoomungers and also for creative name calling; wafflesnort, pigmeat, cowlip, hoglick were some of his favorites and would make us all laugh.

As much as he loved being a dad to Mindy and Roxie, he was overjoyed to find himself a grandfather to one granddaughter, Tatriana Johnson and 3 grandsons, Bryant Johnson, Tyler Webb, and Colby Webb. Gary once again found himself teaching kids about life on the ranch, attending sporting events and looking for Bigfoot’s footprints in the mud. He couldn’t wait to share his love of camping and fishing and his grandchildren will cherish the memories of the numerous trips they shared with their Opa. In 2018 his great-grandson Judas was born to Tatriana and he gained a bonus great-granddaughter Emma. Gary would have loved to have had more time to share adventures with Judas and Emma, but we know he left a strong legacy behind that will be passed down from the other grandkids.

Retirement came in 2014 from the propane industry and finally he had the ability to follow his heart’s desire and full-time ranch side-by-side with his father Walt. After Walt’s passing Gary continued on until the family ranch was sold and Alzheimer’s took too strong of a hold. He entered memory care in April 2022 and passed peacefully on August 16, 2023.

Gary is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Debbie; daughter Mindy and son-in-law Bill Webb; daughter Roxie and son-in-law Sam Mourning; granddaughter Tatri Johnson; grandson Bryant Johnson; grandson Tyler Webb; grandson Colby Webb; great-granddaughter Emma and great-grandson Judas. In addition, he is survived by his four siblings Nona Bloomquist (Mark), Linda Ehmann (Dave), Sheila Wakefield (Calvin) and Michael Maul (Elba); numerous nieces and nephews, and his best friend of 46 years, Bob Tilley.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in Gary’s name to the Kiowa Creek Community Church PO Box 778, Kiowa, CO 80117.