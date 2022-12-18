Obituary: Gene Pemberton

Gene Pemberton

Provided Photo

May 11, 1960 – December 1, 2022

Affectionally know as WT, Cletis, Geno, Beanie or Oink was born at Porter Hospital on May 11, 1960 and he passed away at Porter Hospital December 1, 2022.

He was the son of Lawrence and Katie Pemberton, child number 11 of 12. He lived his entire life in Elizabeth where he was a fixture in the community and had many friends.

Gene attend Elizabeth schools and graduated in 1979. He was a mainstay in the community and starting at a young age he did odds and ends jobs for anyone that needed a task completed. He worked as a laborer his entire life: ranch/farm hand for John Quinn, a few years at Kolbe Striping, 10 years at Running Creek Elementary School and regularly at the Elizabeth Locker Plant for over 50 years. Gene unassumingly served for 15 years as a volunteer firefighter. He raised pigs and cattle and was seen regularly at sales and auctions in nearby communities.

Gene enjoyed hunting: doves, antelope, deer and he cherished the annual elk hunt with his brother Fred and numerous friends for over 50 years.

Although Gene didn’t have children of his own, he was an integral part in raising his nieces Stacey, Stephanie, Taylor, and nephew Donnie. He was their supporting character in all of their activities and followed them whatever endeavor they participated in, be it girl scouts, raising animals, 4-H, sports, shooting and hunting.

Gene’s family grew when great nephews Jackson and Landon joined the family. This is when the famous ice cream freezer came into play. Gene kept the shop freezer stocked with all kinds of ice cream novelties where Jackson and Landon and anyone who visited could enjoy a treat.

Gene was a kind man. He had a great sense of humor. He loved pranks and to play funny tricks on people. He also loved children and was known to carry suckers in his pocket to share with his favorites.

Gene led a very simple life, but he lived big. Maybe that’s what all of us need to take away from Gene’s passing. Love with all your heart, be kind and live your best life.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Katie Pemberton, brothers Lee Roy, Jimmy, David, Ray and sister June. Gene is survived by his loving dog and companion Bella, brother Fred and sister-in-law Jonna; sisters Alice, Katherine, Betty, Eileen, and Sharon. Gene’s passing has left a void for numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends most notably Stacey Pemberton and her partner Jay Holland; Stephanie and her husband Tom Banning; Taylor Houston; Donnie Negus and his partner Bradi King, and great nephews Jackson and Landon Banning.

Funeral services were held Saturday December 10, 2022 amongst family and friends.

Memorials gifts are suggested to the Elbert Douglas County Livestock Association (EDCLA) in Gene’s name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 912, Elizabeth, CO 80107.