Obituary: GEORGE A. HUBLER

GEORGE A. HUBLER, 93

October 11, 1927 – December 18, 2020

Brush, Colorado

George A. Hubler, 93, of Brush, Colorado passed away October 16, 2020.

George was born October 11, 1927 in Montgomery county, Kansas to Oliver & Mae Hubler.

George came to Colorado at an early age. Lived and worked for the Scott Wolever family, Snyder, Colorado.

George joined the Navy in 1946 and discharged in 1948.

He worked as a truck driver for Driscoll Trucking & Cox Grain Company & several area farmers in the Brush area.

George married Jean Smith in Greeley, Colorado in 1990.

George is survived by daughter Pam Wingstrom, Spanaway, Washington, son Mark (Barb) Hubler, Tacoma, Washington one step son Charlie (Shauna) Smith, Brush, Colorado, step daughter Kathy (Tom) Schultz, Atlanta, Georgia, step son Tracy (Carlene) Smith, Brush, Colorado.

George was preceded in death by his parents, son Rick Hubler, brothers Darrell Hubler, Bill Hubler, Fred Hubler, Jim Hubler & Dale Hubler all of Kansas.