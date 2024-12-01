Obituary: GEORGE ALLEN MAXEY

GEORGE ALLEN MAXEY

October 15, 1930 – November 16, 2024

George Allen Maxey (94) passed away at his home east of Greeley, Colo., on Nov. 16, 2024. He was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Polo, Ill. to Robert W. and Edna Ruth (Cunningham) Maxey. He married Eloise Jeanette (Jean) Hohlt in Farina, Ill., on Dec. 26, 1950, and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage before Jean died in 2018.

George was the oldest of six. He milked his first cows for a neighbor when he was in the third grade; his family later moved to a farm where they milked a dozen cows by hand for about a year before obtaining machines to help with that work. George attended Freeport High School, Freeport, Ill., where he was president of the inaugural Future Farmers of America chapter his senior year. He was also active in 4-H. Upon graduation in 1948, George left for Eugene, Ore., to work in a lumber mill.

He returned to Illinois in 1949. While visiting relatives in southern Illinois, he met and later married Jean. He enlisted in the US Air Force and was subsequently stationed at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyo., as an automotive instructor. While there, he became acquainted with Carl W. Henry, the owner of the Henry Dairy Farm east of Greeley and breeder of the nationally-recognized Valentine Registered Holsteins. George worked for Mr. Henry on the weekends during his service and Mr. Henry petitioned his senator for George’s early discharge from the Air Force. It was granted in 1954 shortly following the Korean War and the family moved to the farm where he resided for the next 70 years. Mr. Henry gave George a heifer calf as part of his wages, and that became the foundation of his own herd. After Mr. Henry’s death in 1955 George stayed on as farm manager. Then, following Mrs. Henry’s death, George and his brother Loren bought the farm in 1958. In 1959 George became sole owner and continued to develop the Valentine Holstein line of registered cattle.

George received numerous recognitions for breeding, milk production, and showing throughout his long career. Alongside his many accomplishments in the dairy industry, George won the Outstanding Young Farmer Award for the State of Colorado and the State 4-H Alumni award, both in 1965. He became a lifetime member of the National Dairy Shrine in 1970. He was a long-time member of the Weld County Farm Bureau and the Colorado Holstein Association. He chaired the Colorado Farm Show in 1977 and was a member of the Union Ditch Board and Farm Credit Services of America.

George and his children showed their purebred Holsteins on the local, state, and national levels. His breeding bulls were sold to dairies near and far, and it was a cause for celebration when a cow achieved an “Excellent” classification. Valentine bloodlines continue to produce nationally recognized dairy cattle.

Whether in business or friendship, George dealt honestly and generously with others. His firm handshake was as good as his word.

George was the leader of the Box Elder Ag 4-H Club in Kersey for 18 years, and was a long-time supporter of the Platte Valley FFA and its Little American Royal Livestock Show. When work allowed, George enjoyed attending countless sports activities cheering on his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Whenever possible, George would introduce children – and often adults – to their first up-close encounter with a milk cow. George hosted many local, national, and international visitors at his farm and was proud to showcase the stanchion barn built by Mr. Henry in 1917.

George was an active member of the Cornerstone Community Church (formerly First United Presbyterian Church) in Greeley, Colo., for 69 years. There he served as a deacon, an elder, and was most active in their Mariner’s Club, hosting annual bonfires, hayrides, and square dances in the barn loft for many years.

It was on a 2012 Northern Colorado Honor Flight when George finally sensed closure for his military service, which ended without recognition 58 years earlier, and he was grateful to share the experience with his Navy Veteran brother Loren.

George is survived by his brothers Loren of Ft Collins, Richard of Clemmons, N.C., and Roger of Mountain City, Tenn.; his children Debbie (Calvin) Helus of Colorado Springs, Peggy (Karl) Anderson, Bow, Wash., Keith (Lynn) Maxey, Teresa (Rick) Sponaugle, and Jeff (DeAnne) Maxey all of rural Greeley; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

George is predeceased by his father and mother, his wife, sisters Darlene Stahl, Dorene Gardner, and great-grandson Spencer Ervin.

His family would like to acknowledge Jeri Griese, Darlene Murphey-Jones, Nancy Spence and Tawnya Jordan for the loving care and dignity they provided George the past two years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Dec. 7 at Cornerstone Community Church, 1321 Ninth Ave, Greeley, at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon following in the church’s Celebration Center.

Those wishing to honor George’s life with a memorial to Cornerstone Community Church or the Colorado Holstein Association Youth Scholarship may send it in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 West 20th St, Greeley, CO 80634.