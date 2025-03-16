Obituary: George C. Adam, Jr.

George C. Adam

Provided Photo

July 2, 1930 – March 1, 2025

George C. Adam Jr., 94, of Longmont, Colorado passed away Saturday March 1, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. George was born on July 2, 1930 in Aurora, CO to George and Ruth (Hancock) Adam. He worked on the family farm in Aurora from a young age and was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Aurora for 15 years. He was a devoted Christian all his life.

George married Bonita (Bonnie) M. Mix on January 7, 1956 in the Presbyterian Church. They had a loving and devoted marriage of 69 years. On January 7, 1960 George and Bonnie moved to their own family farm in Longmont, where they raised their three boys. George was a member of Central Presbyterian Church Longmont for 65 years, a DeMolay for 8 years, a Member of St. Vrain Lodge No. 23, A.F. and A.M., Master Mason for 69 years, president of Farm Bureau for 10 years, president of the Oligarchy ditch for 15 years, and member of the Empire Dairy Board for 10 years.

His true passion and life’s work was farming. He ran his dairy farm along with Bonnie and their two sons Tom and Robert, for 50 years. George always worked until the job was done and then kept working. Even in his final years, he took pleasure in mowing the grass and doing various outside chores.

George enjoyed traveling with Bonnie to various places and countries, but the trip to his ancestral Scotland homeland was his favorite. During the winters he loved solving puzzles, visiting with friends, and playing cards. But most of all he valued Bonnie, the love of his life, and his family.

George is survived by wife, Bonnie; their three sons, George Adam III of Bakersfield, CA, Thomas Adam (Sheryl) of Longmont, CO, and Robert Adam (Jessica) of Frederick, CO.; three grandchildren, Shelby Winship (John) of Johnstown, CO, Chance Adam (Andie) of Montrose, CO, Kimberly Ginther (Brian) of Longmont, CO; 6 great grandchildren, London, Madison, Hank, Eva, Rebekah, and Savannah, whom he adored.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Adam, brother, William (Billy) Adam, and sister Ruth Bottoms.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 402 Kimbark Street, Longmont, Colorado, 80501 or Connection Christian Church 1011 South J Avenue Johnstown CO 80534

The family will hold a Celebration for Life at a later date.