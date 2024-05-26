Obituary: GEORGE HOLTER

GEORGE HOLTER

Provided Photo

April 20, 1939 – May 17, 2024

George Holter peacefully passed away May 17, 2024, in his home surrounded by his family. He was long-term resident and businessman in Fort Collins. He recently celebrated his 86th birthday – never “feeling old’ he still had things “to get done”. George was born to John and Alice Holter in Bethune, Colorado and moved to Eads when he was in 4th grade. He is survived by his son Bradley Holter, daughters Vandi Deines and Sandra Holter; grandchildren Brittany, Lindsay, Brandon, Abigail, and Olivia along with 5 great grandkids, nieces, nephews and many, many friends!

In 1961 George attended auctioneering school in Montana. He sold livestock at the local sale barn, farm equipment, real estate, and charitable events. Also competing in auctioneering contests. Being an auctioneer was by far his favorite thing he did in his life. He could recite the Auctioneers poem by heart and often shared it with those he met.

Having an entrepreneur’s spirit, his work was life to him. Raising cattle was a passion of his from a young age as he grew up on a farm. This evolved into Holter Cattle Company where he prided himself on raising registered Angus and Maine Anjou show steers and breeding heifers. He enjoyed exhibiting cattle at the National Western Stock Show, Kansas City, Arizona and many local county fairs. He raised what he called “the front pasture kind,” mostly black in color and enjoyed driving through the herd of cows on a Sunday afternoon.

George also took great pride in serving on the Board for the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District for over 40 years, being a local custom home builder, master plumber, realtor and land developer.

To his good fortune, while his physical body became tired and limited, his mind remained sharp and eager to keep going. His love for meeting new people, making phone calls daily, taking care of business, and sharing his stories brought a great deal of satisfaction to him. As time passed, his devotion to listening to television sermons, reading his bible, and listening to hymns increased. He understood his life was winding down and in the end being “good with God” was of great importance.

George was a unique, one-of-a-kind man; he loved being a good ole country boy. The storyteller will live in the hearts and minds of those who called him Dad, grandpa, friend. His memorial service will be held on May 31st at Timberline Church, Fort Collins; 11:00am.