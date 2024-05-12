Obituary: George Norden

George Norden

Provided Photo

August 18, 1937 – April 21, 2024

George M. Norden, 86 of Fort Lupton, CO. passed April 21st at home with family. He grew up on the farm West of Fort Lupton, farming and milking cows with his family. George attended Wattenburg and Fort Lupton Schools, graduating in 1957. In the mid 60’s George started Norden and Son’s Contracting, where he and crews built many locations for Amoco. George moved back to farming in mid 80’s with his sons and continued until 2020, then retired. He Loved all his family and friends and never new a stranger. George enjoyed farming, raising animals and collecting farm toys. He really enjoyed showing cattle with family years ago.

George was preceded in death by son Keith, wife Sharon and sister Karen. George is survived by sons (Craig and wife Karon) and (Matt and wife Lace), Nieces, Heather and Holly, many grandchildren-which he adored and several great grandchildren.

George’s celebration of life will be at the farm 6/15/24 at 10AM, with reception to follow.

It’s Not Goodbye, It’s See You Later!